Aldergrove disc golf park ranked 27th in world receives $70,000 from Otter Co-op for new pavillion

The course enhancement was one of 17 projects chosen of 900 in Canada for Co-op Community Spaces

Early next year disc golfers in Aldergrove will have shelter from the harsher elements of the Pacific Northwest climate while competing.

That’s because Otter Co-op stepped forward to fund a 40-foot-long, 20-foot-wide cedar pavilion costing upwards of $70,000 for Raptors Knoll Disc Golf Park.

“It’s really going to help with the finishing touches of the course,” said a founder of the course, professional player Stewart McIsack.

The enhancement was one of just 17 chosen, out of 900 in Canada, for the Co-op Community Spaces program this year, which will see $1 million given to fund projects as far west as Vancouver Island, and east to Manitoba.

CEO Jack Nicholson said the local cooperative is “proud” to be part of “investing in projects to improve communities.”

“Together, we’re helping to build into and improve our communities for today and into the future,” he said about the giving program administered by Federated Co-operatives Limited.

The pavilion will be constructed by Mission-based Artisan Custom Log and Timber Homes, which crafted a cedar kiosk and benches for the park earlier this year from a Langley Township grant.

“It will be a great addition to the disc golf course, the park and the community.” said another founder, pro player Chris Hartmann.

“It’s also a nice acknowledgement for the well over 100 volunteers, business and organizations that have put in thousands of hours and provided the funding required to create this special space.”

Located at Jackman Wetlands Park, the 38-acre parl was built atop a reclaimed landfill, now covered with soil, wildflower seeds, and trees planted from volunteers using $15,000 in capital costs from the Township.

Raptors Knoll course went from being non-existent in 2018, to debuting as 27th in the world, said McIsack, and the only in British Columbia to make the top-50 UDisc course list.

Ranked at a 93.3 in January, the Aldergrove course has become a destination for disc golf players from across the globe, he added.

“I have no doubt that we’ll go higher and higher,” McIsack said about the ranking.

COVID-19 changes gameplay

With COVID-19 top of mind for Township officials and park founders, regulations have been changed to minimize touch points between athletes on the course.

Players that throw (putt) their discs within 10 feet of the basket (hole) now get “a gimme,” which automatically adds a “take two” points to their overall score.

This eliminates hands touching the same general area to retrieve their discs, McIsack explained.

“It’s like competitors agreeing that you’d make the shot anyways,” he remarked, instead of putting until the disc lands in the hole.

