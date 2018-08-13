Aldergrove Dodgers bat Silver

SUBMITTED PHOTO: Aldergrove PeeWee A 13U Dodgers earned silver at Provincials.

Aldergrove PeeWee A 13U Dodgers earned silver at the Provincials this past weekend in West Kelowna.

During Red Robin play, they went 3-1, placing second in their pool.

They then defeated Prince George in the semi-finals to earn a spot in the gold medal game, but came in second to Salmon Arm.

The Dodgers had a fantastic summer season, coming in first place in their division after league play, with a 8-2 record.

Team members are Kolten Degroot, Braeden Parker, Kameron LeTexier, Liam O’Grady, Jacob Beulens, Shaymus Dunton, Amanda Adam, Travis Campbell, Josh Rozenek, Owen Clogg, Carson Burns, Matthew Cote.

Head Coach is Don Fisher, and Assistant Coaches are Jeff Dunton, Jeff Cote and Kevin LeTexier.

