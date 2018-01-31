Aldergrove Fury wins hockey gold

Aldergrove PeeWee C1 Fury took home the gold from the Sunshine Coast Winter Classic

Aldergrove Minor Hockey Association has another gold medal to add to its collection.

The Aldergrove PeeWee C1 Fury took home the gold from the Sunshine Coast Winter Classic, held January 27-28.

The team played five games in two days, working extremely hard and fully deserved the win.

The Fury team members are Matthew Schram, Connor Savage, Seth Anderlini, Ryken Campbell, Oliver Crossman, Kameron Letexier, Hayden Lochovsky, Braeden Parker, Beckem Pilat, Darnel Walton, Jaxon Wheeler, Noah White, Taylor White, and William White.

Head coach is Ben White and assistant coaches are Jeff Crossman, Rob Lochovsky, Ryan White and Keith Savage. Manager is Angie Letexier and Kevin Letexier is HCSP.