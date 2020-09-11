Michael Nolan, the 25-year-old forward, made the move to the French Alps in early September to play for the Morzine Penguins. (Michael Nolan/Special to the Star) Michael Nolan, the 25-year-old forward, made the move to the French Alps in early September to play for the Morzine Penguins. (Michael Nolan/Special to the Star)

Aldergrove hockey play makes the move to France to play for the Morzine Penguins

Michael Nolan, the 25-year-old forward, made the move to the French Alps in early September

Aldergrove born and raised hockey player Michael Nolan is saying au revoir to home ice in Canada and heading overseas to play for the Morzine Penguins in France.

The France3 team, located in a small resort town in the French Alps, welcomed the 25-year-old forward on Sept. 6 for the 2020-21 season.

According to his sister Nakita Humphrey, who tipped off the Star about the move – Nolan does not speak any French, though he did say English was commonly spoke in the region.

Nolan got his start with the Yale Secondary Lions Blue in 2010, eventually joining the Fraser Valley Bruns U18 team and the Ridge Meadows Flames before joining the Western States Hockey League (WSHL) for three seasons between 2013 and 2016 with the Fresno Monsters.

Nolan completed his WHSL run with 106 goals and 178 assists, taking the title of 2016 WHSL scoring title with a total of 284 points.

Since 2016, Nolan played for the College of St. Scholastica, in Duluth Minnesota where he simultaneously graduated with a Bachelors of Science degree in Finance.

Shortly after graduating and returning home to Aldergrove, Nolan received the invite from the Morzine Hockey Club to come play.

“I’d hope to understand more about a different way of life, and to experience European hockey and win a championship,” Nolan said.

READ MORE: Cyclists applaud bike lanes on new Langley highway crossing

More info on Nolan can be found at www.eliteprospects.com/player/153210/michael-nolan.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Aldergrovehockey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Season to start for Aldergrove Skating Club after restructuring around COVID restrictions

Just Posted

Yup, Langley was hot Thursday

The thermometer hit 32.4 degrees Celsius but the forecast is for milder temperatures for a few days

SEND US YOUR PHOTOS: Back to school

Langley Advance Times is looking to share your back to school photos with the community

Gold scammers take $500 from Langley man

A second attempt was rebuffed in Aldergrove

Suspects sought in assault, boot theft

Langley RCMP are investigating two local crimes

Aldergrove hockey play makes the move to France to play for the Morzine Penguins

Michael Nolan, the 25-year-old forward, made the move to the French Alps in early September

B.C. sets single-day record with 139 new COVID-19 cases

Active cases of the novel coronavirus top 1,400

Driver sentence in 2018 fatal Lower Mainland hit-and-run

Surrey motorist faces two years in jail after killing a pedestrian in Maple Ridge, then fleeing

Texas truck vandalized in Victoria causing thousands of dollars in damages

The owner of the truck was visiting his son, who just had a baby

Plastic band removed from neck of Greater Victoria sea lion

Entanglement injuries in seals and sea lions a regular occurrence at Race Rocks Ecological Reserve

COVID-19: B.C.’s ‘hospital at home’ program to start in Victoria

Hospital care comes to patients, similar to Australia’s effort

Nightclub closures, liquor sale limits a ‘punch in the gut,’ B.C. industry group says

Vancouver Coastal Health lists 12 possible exposure events at restaurants, bars or clubs since Aug. 13

Tickets handed out and gear seized during Fraser River bar-fishing demonstration

Cost of fishing for salmon/trout during a closed time comes with a fine of $250, say DFO officials

B.C. Supreme Court rules against private healthcare centre, sides with province

Case was between Cambie Surgery Centre and the province

Former finance minister Bill Morneau broke election law in 2019: commissioner

The commissioner of Canada elections says before the 2019 federal election, Morneau pumped up two prospective Liberal candidates

Most Read