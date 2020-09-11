Aldergrove hockey play makes the move to France to play for the Morzine Penguins

Michael Nolan, the 25-year-old forward, made the move to the French Alps in early September

Michael Nolan, the 25-year-old forward, made the move to the French Alps in early September to play for the Morzine Penguins. (Michael Nolan/Special to the Star) Michael Nolan, the 25-year-old forward, made the move to the French Alps in early September to play for the Morzine Penguins. (Michael Nolan/Special to the Star)

Aldergrove born and raised hockey player Michael Nolan is saying au revoir to home ice in Canada and heading overseas to play for the Morzine Penguins in France.

The France3 team, located in a small resort town in the French Alps, welcomed the 25-year-old forward on Sept. 6 for the 2020-21 season.

According to his sister Nakita Humphrey, who tipped off the Star about the move – Nolan does not speak any French, though he did say English was commonly spoke in the region.

Nolan got his start with the Yale Secondary Lions Blue in 2010, eventually joining the Fraser Valley Bruns U18 team and the Ridge Meadows Flames before joining the Western States Hockey League (WSHL) for three seasons between 2013 and 2016 with the Fresno Monsters.

Nolan completed his WHSL run with 106 goals and 178 assists, taking the title of 2016 WHSL scoring title with a total of 284 points.

Since 2016, Nolan played for the College of St. Scholastica, in Duluth Minnesota where he simultaneously graduated with a Bachelors of Science degree in Finance.

Shortly after graduating and returning home to Aldergrove, Nolan received the invite from the Morzine Hockey Club to come play.

“I’d hope to understand more about a different way of life, and to experience European hockey and win a championship,” Nolan said.

READ MORE: Cyclists applaud bike lanes on new Langley highway crossing

More info on Nolan can be found at www.eliteprospects.com/player/153210/michael-nolan.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Aldergrovehockey