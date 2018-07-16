Aldergrove ‘hoops’ boys raise cash

Successful fundraiser for the Aldergrove boys’ basketball team

It was a successful fundraiser for the Aldergrove boys’ basketball team.

East Langley Totems had a successful car wash last month at the Aldergrove Legion to raise money for the grade 8, 9 and 10 school basketball boys who attend Aldergrove Community Secondary School and Betty Gilbert Middle School.

The East Langley Totems is a club basketball team who plays fall league basketball before the high school season and spring league basketball after the high school season. The program is run by coach Ryk Piche, an Aboriginal Support Worker at Aldergrove Secondary.

All money raised goes towards sign up fees, tournament fees, equipment and jerseys for the kids.

The boys were able to raise $455 by washing the cars of family, friends and the great supportive people of Aldergrove.

The grand total was pushed to $500 raised by a final donation from the new Aldergrove business, Bens Babershop (located at 27094 Fraser Highway).

