Aldergrove Kermesse cycling race draws more than 110

More than 110 riders ranging in age from nine to 60-plus took part in the annual Aldergrove Kermesse cycling race hosted by the non-profit Escape Velocity Society on Sunday, April 23, staged out of Aldergrove Regional Park, at the Aldergrove Bowl.

Escape Velocity Executive Director Jeneen Sutherland described it as “a punchy little course that offers a good climb, a fun descent and some nice views,” following roads adjacent to the park on a 6.3km square pattern.

There were races for all ages and abilities, over distances ranging from 18km to 75km, with younger finishers awarded cookie “medals.”

Local area riders had good races, including Langley’s April St. Pierre, who finished fourth among category 4 women, which was won by Kaelen Coles-Lyster from Maple Ridge.

Another Maple Ridge rider, Irvin Hoover, fisnihed second in the Master 4/5 open category.

“Our club has hosted the Aldergrove Kermesse for many years and it continues to be a favourite amongst the Metro Van bike racing community,” Sutherland said.

The event is mostly volunteer run, she explained.

“We have an awesome community of volunteers and racers that pitch in to make these races happen.

Velocity has been around since the 1980s and currently has about 200 members from all over Metro Vancouver and has Western Canada’s largest youth cycling development arm.

Langley Township Councillor Michael Pratt cut the tape to kick off the race and also handed out the cookie medals to the kids.

“It was wonderful to have Michael Pratt’s support,” Sutherland remarked.

“The kids loved watching him cut the start ribbon, and of course having him hand out the cookie medals was very special!”

Sutherland noted various locations in Langley and the Fraser Valley make for great European style bike racing, with other race organizers such as United Velo and Local Ride also hosting events in the area.

