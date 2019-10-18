Aldergrove Kodiaks beat Surrey Knights by a landslide victory at home

The bears took out Surrey 15-0, ending their own four-game losing streak

Kodiaks scored 15 goals by 11 different players, snapping its four-game losing streak on home ice. (Kurt Langmann photo/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

With 70 shots on net by the end of Wednesday night’s game against the Surrey Knights, Aldergrove’s Kodiaks beat the team by a landslide.

The bears scored 15 goals by 11 different players, snapping its four-game losing streak on home ice on Oct. 16.

The Knights were ultimately down after the first period by a score of 0-6, in the second by 0-11, and the third by 0-15.

The Aldergrove Kodiaks lead the Surrey Knights 11-0 at the end of the second period. — PJHL (@Pacific_Junior) October 17, 2019

Aldergrove’s Lewis Nikkel scored three goals for the Kodiaks, snatching the game’s ranking of first star.

Both Matt Melanson and Ty Cannon both notched two goals of their own for the team, with Melanson taking the second star.

With two goals and one assist, Cannon was dubbed the third star player of the game.

Aldergrove goalie Dylan Black tackled the team by stopping Surrey’s all of 17 shots, recording Black’s first shutout of the season.

PJHL Scoreboard: October 16, 2019 Surrey 0 at Aldergrove 15

Delta 2 at Langley 1 Tomorrow: Grandview at Surrey

Mission at Richmond — PJHL Update (@pjhlupdate) October 17, 2019

This is not a new feat for the bears, who during their last season’s second-to-last game in January took out the Knights 6-1.

Saturday’s home match was the Kodiak’s third win of this year’s regular season, out of a total 11 games.

Aldergrove will face off again with the Surrey Knights on Thursday (Oct. 24) at 7 p.m. but not before the team takes on the Ridge Meadows Flames on Wednesday (Oct. 23) at 7:15 p.m. on home ice.