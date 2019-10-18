Kodiaks scored 15 goals by 11 different players, snapping its four-game losing streak on home ice. (Kurt Langmann photo/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Aldergrove Kodiaks beat Surrey Knights by a landslide victory at home

The bears took out Surrey 15-0, ending their own four-game losing streak

With 70 shots on net by the end of Wednesday night’s game against the Surrey Knights, Aldergrove’s Kodiaks beat the team by a landslide.

The bears scored 15 goals by 11 different players, snapping its four-game losing streak on home ice on Oct. 16.

The Knights were ultimately down after the first period by a score of 0-6, in the second by 0-11, and the third by 0-15.

Aldergrove’s Lewis Nikkel scored three goals for the Kodiaks, snatching the game’s ranking of first star.

Both Matt Melanson and Ty Cannon both notched two goals of their own for the team, with Melanson taking the second star.

With two goals and one assist, Cannon was dubbed the third star player of the game.

Aldergrove goalie Dylan Black tackled the team by stopping Surrey’s all of 17 shots, recording Black’s first shutout of the season.

This is not a new feat for the bears, who during their last season’s second-to-last game in January took out the Knights 6-1.

Saturday’s home match was the Kodiak’s third win of this year’s regular season, out of a total 11 games.

Aldergrove will face off again with the Surrey Knights on Thursday (Oct. 24) at 7 p.m. but not before the team takes on the Ridge Meadows Flames on Wednesday (Oct. 23) at 7:15 p.m. on home ice.

Previous story
Kawhi Leonard, former Toronto Raptor, welcomed back to Vancouver at pre-season game

Just Posted

Aldergrove Kodiaks beat Surrey Knights by a landslide victory at home

The bears took out Surrey 15-0, ending their own four-game losing streak

Zoo awarded for its restoration of the Salmon River

The zoo was recognized in collaboration on the project with LEPS and Person Ecological

Witnesses sought in person at Langley collision scene Friday

Police will be out trying to find drivers who witnesses something the day of the impact

Exchanging words one letter tile at a time

Scrabble club spells fun for grammar lovers, Wednesday afternoons, at Langley City Library

Birthday bash for an Aldergrove resident celebrating 100 years

Five generations of Pawluks surprised their centenarian with a party of her own

Scheer, Trudeau, Singh haggle over potential minority government outcome

If you believe the polls, it appears the Liberals and Conservatives are neck-and-neck

Kawhi Leonard, former Toronto Raptor, welcomed back to Vancouver at pre-season game

Fans go wild at pre-season game between L.A. Clippers and Dallas Mavericks at Rogers Arena

Greens and NDP go head to head on West Coast; Scheer takes fight to Bernier

Trudeau turns focus to key ridings outside Toronto after two days in Quebec

Canucks beat Stanley Cup champs 4-3 in a shootout

Leivo nets winner, Vancouver dumps St. Louis for fourth straight win

‘The more you test, the more you find’: Beef recalls a sign of success, experts say

Despite appearances, experts say a recent rise in major recalls is not a sign of food supply problems

Scholars say religious vaccine objections can’t be traced to Biblical sources

Vaccinations are a requirement to attend class in Ontario and New Brunswick, while B.C. launched a demand this fall

ELECTION 2019: How would the major parties address Canada’s housing crisis?

Promises include speculation taxes, more affordable housing, and declaring housing a human right

Workers at four Vancouver hotels ratify contract with higher wages, job security

Unite Here Local 40 president Zailda Chan says it’s the first hotel strike in Vancouver in nearly two decades

Japanese buyer expands wood pellet contract with B.C.’s Pinnacle

Mitsui and Co. increases contract with Interior energy producer

Most Read