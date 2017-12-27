KURT LANGMANN PHOTO Aldergrove Kodiaks assistant captain Kyle Bosko scored for the team against the North Vancouver Wolf Pack on Dec. 22.

Aldergrove Kodiaks drop tough one

The loss put the Kodiaks out of the playoff spot in the Harold Brittain conference

The Aldergrove Kodiaks were keeping even with the North Vancouver Wolf Pack for most of the game, Dec. 22 at Harry Jerome Rec Centre, but a last minute power play goal by the Wolves gave the host team the 4-3 victory.

The Kodiaks killed nine of 12 penalties that night, and failed to score on any of their five power plays. The Kodiaks were also outshot by the Wolf Pack, 41-34, however, the Kodiaks managed to keep the pressure up.

The loss put the Kodiaks out of the playoff spot in the Harold Brittain conference, but the Kodiaks have three games in hand to turn the table on the Langley Trappers for that fourth-place spot.

The Kodiaks are at 21 points after 28 games (9-16-1-2) and the Trappers are at 23 points after 31 games (10-18-1-2). The Surrey Knights trail at three points after 32 games. Abbotsford Pilots and Ridge Meadows Flames lead the conference with 42 and 41 points, respectively, while the Mission Outlaws are at 25 points.

Scoring for the Kodiaks on Dec. 22 were Kyle Bosko from Matt Oliver in the first period, and in the second period it was Davin Padgham (unassisted) and Clayton Schroeder from Jacob Ruck and John Lee.

The Kodiaks have several games in hand and need victories in their upcoming tilts, with the Delta Ice Hawks at Aldergrove Arena on Dec. 27. The Kodiaks host a make-up game with the Wolf Pack Tuesday, Jan. 2 at Aldergrove Arena, followed by their regular Wednesday night game Jan. 3 against the Mission Outlaws.

The Kodiaks have two games at Richmond Arena on the following weekend, playing the Trappers on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 1 p.m. and the Pilots on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 4 p.m.

