Aldergrove Kodiaks face tough schedule as they battle for playoff spot

Aldergrove Kodiaks forward Taylor Chiu pursued the puck Wednesday Jan 26 at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Arena. Final score: Chilliwack 6 Aldergrove 5. (Kurt Langmann/Special to Langley Advance Times) Forward Trevor Baron scored twice for the Kodiaks Wednesday Jan 26 at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Arena. Final score: Chilliwack 6 Aldergrove 5. (Kurt Langmann/Special to Langley Advance Times) Cameron Northard chased the puck for the Kodiaks Wednesday Jan 26 at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Arena. Final score: Chilliwack 6 Aldergrove 5. (Kurt Langmann/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Aldergrove Kodiaks still have a shot at making the PJHL playoffs, but getting there will be tough.

Currently fifth in the seven-team Harold Brittain Conference, Aldergrove will have to get past Mission City Outlaws in the standings to secure a spot.

Kodiaks General Manager Rick Harkins told the Langley Advance Times next week will likely decide the matter, with Aldergrove playing four games in five days, two of them against Mission.

“Next week, we’ll know if we’re in the hunt, or we’re going golfing,” Harkins summarized.

Two players are out of action, one with an upper body injury and another tangling with what appears to be a non-COVID infection, Harkins said.

On Wednesday, Jan 26, at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Arena, Chilliwack Jets downed the Kodiaks 6-5 in a game that saw Aldergrove tie the game up twice before Chilliwack got the game winner.

Jets forward Caleb Garet had what is sometimes called a “Texas hat trick,” scoring four times, including the winning goal.

Trevor Baron struck first for the Kodiaks at 2:30 in the opening period with Parker Kubilius and Justin Ralph assisting.

Jets replied with goals by Wyatt Dyck and Garet before Carson Preston tied it up at 18:58 with Kale Taylor and Lewis Nikkel assisting

In the second, another back-and-forth, with Connor Droux putting Kodiaks in the lead, only to have Garet get two more before Trevor Baron tied it up again, with Cameron Northard and Callum MacDonald assisting.

Carson Preston put Kodiaks ahead at 11:05 of the third, with a Kale Taylor assist, then Wyatt Dyck scored for Chilliwack.

The game remained tied till 16:23 of the third when Garet got one in for the Jets, his fourth of the night and the game winner.

Garet was named first star of the game, Dyck second and Kodiaks’ Baron was third

“We’re struggling,” Harkins assessed

“It’s basically a rebuilding year for us,” he said, with many younger players on the roster.

Langley Trappers continue to lead the division.

They suffered a rare defeat Saturday, Jan. 29, a 6-2 loss against North Vancouver Wolf Pack at the Harrt Jerone Area, with Trappers goals coming from Garett Whintours and Brock Mierzejewski

It was one day after the Trappers’ 3-2 victory over Abbotsford Pilots at the MSA arena with Trappers overcoming a 2-0 deficit to score three in a row for an overtime win.

Jamie Hylands got the first Trappers goal at 11:34 of the second period with Austin Ungurean and Lleyton Shearon on the assist, then notched his second of the night, in the third, off a Shearon assist to tie the game and force it into overtime, when Liam Bressette, with an assist by Shearon and Jakob Nielsen, got the win.

