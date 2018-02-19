Aldergrove Kodiaks facing playoffs elimination

Kodiaks are down three games in the best-of-seven series against the Ridge Meadows Flames

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO The Aldergrove Kodiaks need a hometown win Feb. 21 to keep in the playoffs series.

The Aldergrove Kodiaks are down three games in the best-of-seven playoffs PJHL Harold Brittain conference series against the Ridge Meadows Flames, and need a win on Wednesday, Feb. 21 to keep in the game.

The Kodiaks fell 2-6 on Saturday to the Flames, following a 1-2 overtime loss on Friday and a 5-7 loss on Wednesday.

In Saturday’s game the Kodiaks were down 0-4 in the first period, until Kodiak captain Matt Oliver scored at 17:09. The Flames scored one more in the second to keep the lead, before Oliver scored again on a power play. The Flames wrapped it up in the third with their third power play goal.

The Flames outshot the Kodiaks 37-30 and scored three times on 11 power plays while the Kodiaks scored once on five.

Friday’s game was much closer, with Kodiak Davin Padgham opening the scoring in the first minute of the game, assisted by Kyle Bosky and Cole Pisiak. The Flames responded about ten minutes later with their own goal, and the game remained tied until 8:02 in the first overtime when the Flames netted a goal for the win.

Neither team was able to score on the power play, with eight for the Kodiaks and three for the Flames. Kodiak keeper Michael Lauriente and Flames keeper Paul Tucek both performed yeoman’s work in stopping the shots on their nets and were awarded game stars along with Flames Taylor Seganfreddo for the winning goal.

Aldergrove outshot Ridge 42-35 that night.

Game four takes place Wednesday, Feb. 21, 7:15 p.m. at Aldergrove Arena.

In related Harold Brittain conference news the Abbotsford Pilots are up 3-0 over the Langley Trappers in their playoffs series.

The Tom Shaw conference’s Delta Ice Hawks have clinched their series with 4-0 over Grandview Steelers, while the Richmond Sockeyes and North Vancouver Wolf Pack are tied at 1-1.