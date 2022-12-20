Aldergrove Kodiaks fall, finally, to Steelers

Kodiaks forward Dylan Garland pursued the puck against a Grandview Steelers player on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (ACUCC) arena. (Kurt Langmann/Special to Black Press Media) Kodiaks forward Duncan Miller faced a line of Grandview Steelers players Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (ACUCC) arena. (Kurt Langmann/Special to Black Press Media) Kodiaks netminder Allen Gillis and defenceman Ryan Sullivan held off Grandview Steelers players on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (ACUCC) arena. (Kurt Langmann/Special to Black Press Media) After losing three in a row to Aldergrove Kodiaks, Grandview Steelers exacted a measure of revenge on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (ACUCC) arena. (Kurt Langmann/Special to Black Press Media) After losing three in a row to Aldergrove Kodiaks, Grandview Steelers exacted a measure of revenge on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (ACUCC) arena. (Kurt Langmann/Special to Black Press Media)

After losing three in a row to Aldergrove Kodiaks, Grandview Steelers exacted a measure of revenge on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (ACUCC) arena, scoring four unanswered goals on their way to a 5-1 victory.

Duncan Miller had the lone goal for Kodiaks at 17.46 of the first period, responding to the Steelers first at 16:22 from Mason Brown.

After that, Steelers scored four times, once in the second period and three times in the third.

Alec Pettingale and Luke Cox each had one, and Veer Sadena got two for Grandview.

Grandview outshot Aldergrove 46 — 27.

The Dec. 14 win by the Steelers came after Grandview suffered a 4-2 loss at the hands of the Kodiaks during their previous meeting, on Dec. 4 at the Burnaby Winter Club, with Caleb Douglas, Wendell Adriano, Devyn Hayre and Jameson Flint scoring for Aldergrove.

Kodiaks scored three against Steelers netminder Nicholas Muc, plus an empty net goal in the closing minutes when Steelers pulled Muc for the man advantage.

Aldergrove won even though Steelers outshot Kodiaks 36 to 23, with Kodiaks netminder Allen Gillis blocking all but two.

Kodiaks also handed Steelers a 5-3 loss on Oct 16. and a 4-2 loss on Sept 14.

Following their loss to the Steelers, the Kodiaks won a Dec. 16 game against Abbotsford, 4-3 at MSA arena.

Dec. 21, they were to play Abbotsford at ACUCC. Game starts at 7:15 p.m.

Dec. 29, Aldergrove will face crosstown rivals Langley Trappers at Minoru arena in Richmond at 1 p.m., part of the the Junior B Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL) 2022 Winter Classic Showcase.

Part of the regular season schedule, the showcase features 13 games with each of the league’s 13 teams playing twice.

“We had a good majority of players from last season pursue post-educational hockey or graduate to a Junior A level commitment. This is outstanding,” said Trevor Alto, PJHL Commissioner. “Showcases such as these provide players with a unique opportunity to showcase their amazing talents.”

Trappers will play Abbotsford on Dec. 30, while Kodiaks will play Chilliwack on Jan. 1.

Kodiaks are currently ranked fifth of seven teams in Harold Brittain Conference standings, while Langley Trappers are in first place.