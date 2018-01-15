KURT LANGMANN PHOTO Aldergrove Kodiaks Clayton Schroeder in action.

Aldergrove Kodiaks fall to Outlaws

Result gave Mission a two-point lead over the Kodiaks, but it remains a tight race

Aldergrove Kodiaks were briefly in fourth place for the PJHL’s Harold Brittain conference last week but were moved back down to fifth place after losing to the Mission Outlaws on Saturday.

The result gave Mission a two-point lead over the Kodiaks, but it remains a tight race as the Kodiaks have three games in hand. The Kodiaks have 27 points after 35 games (12-20-1-2), Mission has 29 points after 38 games and the Langley Trappers have 29 points after 36 games. Ridge Meadows Flames and Abbotsford Pilots lead the division with 49 and 46 points, respectively.

The Kodiaks were leading in the first two periods on Saturday at the Mission Leisure Centre, up 2-1 in the first period and 3-2 in the second. However, the Outlaws scored three in the third period for the 5-3 win.

Scoring for Aldergrove were Mathieu Melanson, Matt Oliver and Kyle Bosko. Assists came from Clayton Schroeder, Davin Padgham, Hayden Vetterl, Dayton Spink and Oliver.

Shots on goal were fairly even all night, with 40 for Aldergrove and 39 for Mission. Mission scored on two of six power plays, while the Kodiaks failed to net one in three.

The Kodiaks host the Richmond Sockeyes on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 7:15 p.m. at Aldergrove Arena and travel to North Vancouver to play the Wolf Pack this Saturday, Jan. 20.

