KURT LANGMANN PHOTO: Aldergrove Kodiaks’ Clayton Schroeder scored against the Port Moody Panthers, Sept. 15.

Aldergrove Kodiaks fall to Panthers

Third loss this season for Aldergrove PJHL Junior B hockey team

The Aldergrove Kodiaks are off to a slow start this season with just one win in four games.

Despite outshooting the Port Moody Panthers 51-24 at Port Moody Arena Saturday night, Panthers’ keeper Mauricio Soriano turned aside 49 of the shots for the Kodiaks’ 2-5 loss.

Neither team was able to score on half a dozen power plays each, and the game was tied at 1-1 in the first period. Clayton Schroeder scored the Kodiaks’ goal, unassisted.

However, the second period belonged to the Panthers, who scored three more before Kodiak Dayton Spink scored, assisted by Lucas Thompson. The Panthers scored one more in the second period to bring it to 5-2 for the Panthers.

The third period was scoreless.

The result leaves the Kodiaks at the bottom of the Harold Brittain conference, with two points after four games.

The Kodiaks host the North Vancouver Wolf Pack at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 7:15 p.m., followed by a road trip to Mission City Outlaws on Saturday, Sept. 22, 6:45 p.m., and Langley Trappers on Sunday, Sept. 23, 7:15 p.m. The Kodiaks host the Abbotsford Pilots on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 7:15 p.m.

