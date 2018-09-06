Aldergrove Kodiaks fall to Steelers, 1-3

Junior B Hockey Kodiaks start season with disappointing loss at new home

The visiting Grandview Steelers scored a goal each period for a 3-1 win over the Aldergrove Kodiaks at the Sept. 5 home opener.

Kodiak Paulvir Dosanjh scored the team’s only goal Wednesday, Sept. 5 midway through the game on a power play. Assists came from Davin Padgham and Jesse Conroy.

The Steelers outshot the Kodiaks 35-24 but were unable to score on any of four power plays.

Langley Trappers won their season home opener that same night, 4-3 over Mission City Outlaws.

Next up for the Kodiaks is away at Ridge Meadows Flames Friday, Sept. 7, followed by their next home game against Mission on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 7:15 p.m. at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre.