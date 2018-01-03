KURT LANGMANN PHOTO Kodiak Tyler Cannon scored the team’s sole goal in a 3-1 loss.

Aldergrove Kodiaks fall to Wolf Pack

Tuesday night’s tilt against the visiting North Vancouver Wolf Pack was a big disappointment for the Aldergrove Kodiaks.

Kodiak Tyler Cannon scored the team’s sole goal in a 3-1 loss. Cannon had evened up the score early in the third period to make it 1-1, but the visitors scored another pair midway through the period for the win.

Cannon’s assists came from David Stickney and Cole Pisiak, and Cannon was named the game’s third star.

The Kodiaks had outshot the Pack 36-32 that night but were unable to score on any of their five power plays, while the Pack scored on one of four.

The result leaves the Kodiaks mired at fifth place in the Harold Brittain Conference with 21 points after 31 games (9-18-1-2), while the Wolf Pack improved to tied for second place in the Tom Shaw Conference with the Richmond Sockeyes at 45 points each.

Delta Ice Hawks lead the Pacific Junior Hockey League and Tom Shaw Conference at 59 points, with only three losses this season.

The Kodiaks are aiming for a win tonight at Aldergrove Arena against the Mission City Outlaws, who are in third place in the Harold Brittain Conference with 25 points. A Kodiaks win would put the team in a tie for fourth place with the Langley Trappers.

The Abbotsford Pilots and Ridge Meadows Flames lead the conference with 42 and 41 points, respectively.

