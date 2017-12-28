Aldergrove Kodiaks foiled in nail-biter: ACTION PHOTOS

The Adergrove Kodiaks were on track to defeat the top team in the Pacific Junior Hockey League Wednesday night at Aldergrove Arena but in the dying minute of the game the Delta Ice Hawks pulled out a 3-2 victory.

The Kodiaks, who have been languishing in prolonged and uncharacteristic losing streaks this season, were giving the visitors one of the Kodiaks’ best performances this season, matching everything that the Hawks put on the ice.

The Kodiaks were up 2-0 in the first period, with a pair of back-to-back goals just seconds apart in the 14th minute. Scoring were Clayton Schroeder and Kyle Bosko, with assists from Matt Oliver (2), Bosko and Schroeder.

However, less than a minute later the Hawks scored their first goal, and then evened the score up in the final minute on a power play.

It was end-to-end action in the scoreless second period and most of the third period, until the 18:19 mark when Hawks Alex Suprynowicz fired the winning goal on Kodiaks keeper Michael Lauriente.

Shots on goal were 28 for the Hawks and 25 for the Kodiaks, and even on power plays with four each that night. Hawks Suprynowicz and Daniel Rubin were the first and second game stars while Kodiaks Schroeder was third star.

The result leaves the Kodiaks in fifth place in the Harold Brittain conference with 21 points after 29 games (9-17-1-2), two points behind the Langley Trappers but with a pair of gams in hand.

The Kodiaks will be looking to improve their standing and get back into fourth place, with two home games this coming week. On Tuesday the Kodiaks host the North Vancouver Wolf Pack in a make-up game Jan. 2, 7:15 p.m. at Aldergrove Arena, followed by the regular home game on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 7:15 p.m. against the Mission City Outlaws.

The Kodiaks have two games at Richmond Arena on the following weekend, playing the Trappers on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 1 p.m. and the Pilots on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 4 p.m.

The next home game will be versus the Surrey Knights on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 7:15 p.m. at Aldergrove Arena.

KURT LANGMANN Delta Ice Hawks keeper Jordy Engleson reaches for the puck behind his net, Dec. 27 at Aldergrove Arena.

KURT LANGMANN Aldergrove Kodiaks #15 Davin Padgham takes a shot on the league-leading Delta Ice Hawks, Dec. 27 at Aldergrove Arena.

KURT LANGMANN Aldergrove Kodiaks #77 Clayton Schroeder had a good night playing against the league-leading Delta Ice Hawks, Dec. 27 at Aldergrove Arena. Schroeder scored first, then assisted Kyle Bosko’s goal, and in the third period almost scored on a breakaway

KURT LANGMANN Aldergrove Kodiaks #19 David Stickney takes a shot on Delta Ice Hawks keeper Jordy Engleson, Dec. 27 at Aldergrove Arena.