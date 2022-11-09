Aldergrove Kodiaks get points, but not the win

Aldergrove Kodiaks led North Vancouver Wolf Park, only to see the rival team win 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Arena. (Kurt Langmann/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

In a close, hard-fought game, Aldergrove Kodiaks were leading the North Vancouver Wolf Pack, only to see their rivals come back to tie the game, and win in overtime, Wednesday night, Nov. 2, at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Arena.

Wolf Pack defenceman Jonathan Soares opened the scoring at 16:59 of the first period on a power play, assisted by teammates Alex Binette and JJ Pickell.

Kodiaks replied with two goals in the second, a short-handed goal at 4:16 by Taylor Chiu, assisted by Trevor Baron, then, at 17:24, Ryan Sullivan, on a power play with the aid of Cameron Northard scored to put Aldergrove in the lead 2-1.

But early in the third, 0;46 Alex Binette tied it 2-all for the pack, with assistance from Braden Swampy and Andrew Casellato.

Aldergrove Kodiaks led North Vancouver Wolf Park, only to see the rival team win 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Arena. (Kurt Langmann/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

In overtime, both teams had two opportunities each to score, but, at 2:08, it was Dario Zitko who got the winning goal for North Vancouver, assisted by Cameron Freeman and Corson Penman.

Final score: 3-2 for the Wolf Pack.

Kodiaks’ Trevor Baron was named third star of the game.

Both teams had a roughly equal number of scoring opportunities, with Kodiaks netminder Allen Gillis stopping 27 of 30 shots, while North Van goalie Charlie Tritt stopped 25 of 27.

Kodiaks are currently fifth in standings in the PJHL seven-team Harold Brittain conference, currently led by the Langley Trappers.

READ ALSO: Aldergrove Kodiaks snap losing streak

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Trappers win first battle of the Langleys, downing crosstown rival Kodiaks 6-0

Aldergrovejunior hockey

Aldergrove Kodiaks led North Vancouver Wolf Park, only to see the rival team win 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Arena. (Kurt Langmann/Special to the Langley Advance Times)