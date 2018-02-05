KURT LANGMANN PHOTO Aldergrove Kodiaks Matt Oliver (left) and Kyle Bosko scored one each in Saturday’s 3-2 win over Mission Outlaws.

Aldergrove Kodiaks score 3-2 win over Mission

Aldergrove and Mission in tight race for PJHL playoff spot

In Mission on Saturday night, the Aldergrove Kodiaks built a 3-0 lead and defeated the Mission City Outlaws 3-2.

The Kodiaks now lead the Outlaws by two points in the race for the final PJHL Brittain Conference playoff spot. The Kodiaks have 33 points after 42 games (15-26-1-2), and Mission has 31 points after 42 games (15-26-0-1).

Aldergrove got a goal each from Kyle Bosko, Matt Oliver and Nate Castonguay, all on power plays. Assists came from Castonguay, Davin Padgham, Jesse Conroy, Bosko and Oliver.

Nick Thomson and Maximillian Corazza (on the power play) scored for the Outlaws in the third period.

Shots on goal were 49-23 in favour of the Kodiaks. The Kodiaks scored on three of eight power plays, while the Outlaws scored on one of eight power plays.

The Kodiaks have three players in the PJHL’s top 20 league leaders: Oliver is #3 with 68 points, Bosko is #5 with 59 points and Padgham is #20 with 40 points.

The Kodiaks have two remaining games, away at Langley Trappers on Feb. 7 and away at Surrey Knights on Feb. 8. Mission’s remaining games are both at home, Feb. 9 versus the Knights and Feb. 10 versus Ridge Meadows Flames.

