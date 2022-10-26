Aldergrove Kodiaks snap losing streak

Aldergrove Kodiaks fell 6-1 to Mission City Outlaws Oct. 19 at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Arena. Mission won 6-1. (Kurt Langmann/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A few days rest may have made all the difference, as Aldergrove Kodiaks ended their losing streak with a 5-3 victory over Grandview Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Burnaby Winter Club.

It came after a tiring road schedule that saw the PJHL franchise play four games in five days, all ending in defeats and wrapping up with an Oct. 12 4-1 defeat by Richmond Sockeyes at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Arena.

Sunday’s game saw Aldergrove leading 3-0 by the end of the second period, a gap the Steelers could not overcome.

Connor Droux, with an assist by Isaiah Fernandez and Sahib Basra, scored first for Aldergrove at 17:51 of the first period.

In the second, Taylor Chiu, with Ryan Larochelle scored at 2:38, then assisted on a Jameson Flint goal at 19:59, with Cameron Northard also helping.

Steelers offence began to click in the third, scoring three times, but Kodiaks maintained their lead.

Kodiaks Linden Storebo and Noah Iacutone combined to score at 4:07, then Chiu, with Jovan Budial and Rahul Sharma, scored his second of the game at 13:02.

Chiu and Linden Storebo were named first and third stars of the game.

It proved to be a short-lived recovery, however with Kodiaks falling to Mission City Outlaws 6-1 on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Arena.

Mission outshot the Kodiaks 38 to 22, with the lone Kodiaks goal coming from Jameson Flint, assisted by Oliver Melnychuk, at 18:51 of the second.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, White Rock Whalers downed the Kodiaks 8-3 in a game that saw five Kodiaks and six Whalers assessed simultaneous penalties at 10:42 of the third period, including two 10-minute misconducts for Aldergrove players Devyn Hayre and Cameron Northard, and two for whalers players Brenden Housden and Evan Kelsch.

Wedensday, Oct. 26, Kodiaks were to host the Whalers at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Arena. Puck drop is 7:15 p.m.

Kodiaks are currently ranked fifth of seven teams in Harold Brittain conference standings.

