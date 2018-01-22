KURT LANGMANN PHOTO: Aldergrove Kodiaks captain Matt Oliver scored the winning goal Saturday against the North Vancouver Wolf Pack.

Aldergrove Kodiaks split games on weekend

A win and a loss on the weekend leaves the Aldergrove Kodiaks stuck at fifth place

A win and a loss on the weekend leaves the Aldergrove Kodiaks stuck at fifth place in the PJHL’s Harold Brittain conference.

The Kodiaks are struggling to move up in the standings for the upcoming playoffs next month, with 29 points after 38 games (13-22-1-2), two points behind the Mission Outlaws and Langley Trappers. The Kodiaks have six regular season games remaining.

The Kodiaks outshot the Grandview Steelers 32-22 Sunday in Burnaby, but it was the Steelers who scored the game’s only goal in the second period.

The Kodiaks fared much better the night before at North Vancouver against the Wolf Pack, winning 3-2 in a tight game.

The teams were tied 1-1 and 2-2 in the first two periods, but Kodiaks captain Matt Oliver came through in the third period with the game winner, with help from Nate Castonguay.

The Kodiaks scored on two of their six power plays, while killing seven Wolf Pack power plays. Scoring for the Kodiaks were Davin Padgham (from Castonguay and Arjan Cheema) and Mathieu Melanson (from Padgham and Cheema).

Shots on goal were 36-40 for the Kodiaks.

The Kodiaks will be looking to improve their standing with their last two home games of the season, Wednesday, Jan. 24 versus the Port Moody Panthers and Wednesday, Jan. 31 versus the Abbotsford Pilots.

February games will all be away games for the Kodiaks, with Feb. 1 versus Richmond Sockeyes, Feb. 3 versus Mission Outlaws, Feb. 7 versus Langley Trappers, and Feb. 8 versus Surrey Knights.

