Aldergrove Kodiaks take 4-2 win

SUBMITTED PHOTO: Kodiak Davin Padgham earned the game’s third star for his three assists against Ridge Meadows Flames, Sept. 7.

The Aldergrove Kodiaks turned their fortunes around in game two of the PJHL’s regular season on Friday night, with a 4-2 win over Ridge Meadows Flames at Planet Ice.

Despite being outshot by the Flames 38-30 the Kodiaks put the puck where it counted to take the lead in the first two periods and clinching it with two more unanswered goals in the third.

Kodiak Conor Byrne netted the game’s first and only power play goal early in the first period, assisted by Davin Padgham and Mathieu Melanson. The Flames answered with an equalizer 11 minutes later to close the first at a tie.

Kodiak Justin Ralph scored the first second period goal, assisted by Lucas Thompson and and Hayden Vetterl at 2:44 and the Flames responded 10 minutes later with the equalizer.

The third period belonged to the Kodiaks, outshooting the Flames 11-6 and scoring two more for the win. Scoring for the Kodiaks were Dayton Spink and Clayton Schroeder (on an empty net), with assists from Thompson and Padgham, and Padgham again, respectively.

Kodiaks Dylan Black and Padgham were the game’s first and third stars, respectively. Black, a 16-year-old rookie from Langley in goal, turned away 36 of the Flames’ 38 shots on his net.

Power plays were five apiece, with the Kodiaks scoring the only goal.

The Kodiaks host the Mission Outlaws on Sept. 12, and travel to Port Moody to play the Panthers on Sept. 15, before returning to Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre on Wednesday, Sept. 19 in a tilt against the North Vancouver Wolf Pack. Puck drops at 7:15 p.m.