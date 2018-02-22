Aldergrove Kodiaks take 7-5 win over Flames: ACTION PHOTOS

Kodiaks stave off elimination in game four of PJHL playoffs series

Kodiak Arjan Cheema scored a pair of goals as the Aldergrove Kodiaks defeated the Ridge Meadows Flames 7-5 Wednesday evening in Aldergrove.

Kodiak John Lee was the game’s first star, for his assist to Cheema, as well as for scoring the game’s tying goal in the third period, for a 4-4 tie that grew to a 7-4 lead in the final frame. The three goals that followed Lee’s were all on power plays, scored by Kyle Bosko, Brendan Marfleet and Cheema (unassisted).

It was the first step in a long road back for the Kodiaks, who dropped the first three games of the PJHL’s Harold Brittain first round conference series. Game five of the best-of-seven goes Friday night in Maple Ridge, followed by game six in Aldergrove Saturday night, if needed.

Kyle Bosko topped the Aldergrove scoresheet with a goal and three helpers, earning the game’s second star. Nate Castonguay scored the Kodiaks’ only goal in the first period, while Cheema and Matt Oliver scored the Kodiaks’ goals in the second period.

Ryley Lanthier and Ryan Wellburn (the game’s third star) each had a goal and an assist for the Flames.

Shots on goal favoured the Kodiaks 39-32, and the Kodiaks scored on three of five power plays, while the Flames scored twice in six.

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO Aldergrove Kodiaks John Lee earned the game’s first star in thrilling 7-5 win over Ridge Meadows Flames, Wednesday at Aldergrove Arena.

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO Aldergrove Kodiaks Kyle Bosko earned the game’s second star in thrilling 7-5 win over Ridge Meadows Flames, Wednesday at Aldergrove Arena.