Aldergrove Kodiaks top three wins with a hat trick

Rookie Carson Preston rings in a new year with a new achievement

Aldergrove Kodiaks topped three wins Wednesday night. The team shut out the Port Moody Panthers from even one goal on net, with a final score of 7-0. (Kurt Langmann/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

A weekend of winning, followed by a Wednesday win, sees the scorebooks tell in favour of the Aldergrove Kodiaks.

On Friday (Jan. 3) night the team fought to outscore the Langley Trappers (6-5). The Trappers are currently first place in the Harold Brittain Conference division.

Their second win in a row came on Sunday night (Jan. 5) in Richmond when Aldergrove nearly shut out the Ridge Meadows Flames with a final score of 4-1.

Their Sunday competitors, the Flames, currently sit in third place and just one points above the Kodiaks.

Aldergrove opened the goal-scoring on the Flames halfway through the first period, and continued it with a skillful penalty shot.

Later, in the second stanza at 17:04 the bears clocked another goal, with a fourth in sight just over a minute later.

Aldergrove’s new player, Carson Preston, who was signed on to play full-time for Aldergrove in late December proved his worth on the ice.

RELATED: Kodiaks sign two new forwards in push for victory

Preston, after five points scored against the Trappers and his first Junior B league hat trick on Jan. 3 against the Trappers, was named top player.

Kodiaks head coach Chris Price lauded the rare feat.

“That line of players – Preston, Justin Ralph, and Jordan Desrosiers – has been doing really good for us,” Price continued.

“We plan to keep using them offensively,” he said.

On Wednesday (Jan. 8), the bears shut out the Port Moody Panthers with a final score of 7-0 in Aldergrove.

All in all, the bears have managed to wriggle their way back into the winning column this month with 17 regular season wins now exceeding their 15 losses this season.

The true test of whether or not Aldergrove can maintain their winning-majority status will take place on Thursday night when the team goes head-to head with the Knights in North Surrey.