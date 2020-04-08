Aldergrove Kodiaks veterans new recruits of collegiate hockey teams

Kodiaks C.J. Corazzin, Ty Pickering, and Tyler Cannon have movd onto college, Junior A hockey

Three veteran players and one Aldergrove Kodiaks rookie have moved up the hockey ranks to new teams now that the PJHL season has come to an end.

Three veteran players and one Aldergrove Kodiaks rookie have moved up the hockey ranks to new teams now that the Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL) season has come to an abrupt end.

Captain and defenceman Ty Pickering, forward Tyler Cannon, and defender C.J. Corazzin left it all out on the ice this year – ensuring the bears rose to the top of their Harold Brittain Division.

The Kodiaks’ chance to take the overall league title faltered with the COVID-19 pandemic, and their shot to face winners of the Tom Shaw Division – the North Vancouver Wolf Pack – for the PJHL title was cancelled in March.

Since then, better news has spread through the team with the latest rounds of collegiate recruits – three of which are from the bears.

Aldergrove team captain Pickering was recruited to join Simon Fraser University’s SFU Hockey team for their upcoming season.

Pickering, 21, will join former bears player Eric Callegari in its ranks.

With nine goals, 27 assists, and 36 points in this year’s regular season, Pickering was second in lead for Kodiaks scoring, leading the team instead in assists.

SFU head coach Mark Coletta lauded the defenceman for his characteristic “mean streak.”

“He’s obviously got offensive upside, which is key. But most importantly, he’s got a little bit of a mean streak to him on the defensive side of the puck,” Coletta said.

“We need a little more grit and nastiness back there.”

Notably, in his rookie season in Junior B hockey, Pickering won the PJHL Championship with the Kodiaks.

Forward Cannon was also announced as a pick, but as the University of Victoria Vikings’ newest recruit. The team is slated to start collegiate gameplay in September.

The news was announced March 18.

Cannon, 20, had top-scoring status for the bears, having played all of 44 regular season games with 17 goals and 22 assists – for a total of a weighty 39 points.

In the playoffs Cannon was on the roster for nine games and in that time tallied seven goals and four assists, for 11 points.

Extremely excited to further my education and announce my commitment to play for @CastletonMHky! I would like to thank my coaches, teamates and parents for helping me along the way. Proud to be a Spartan! @CastletonSports #SpartanPride pic.twitter.com/pQeNoZXFec — CJ Corazzin (@CJCorazzin) April 6, 2020

On Monday (April 6), Aldergrove’s Corazzin announced his own recruitment as a new defenceman for Castleton University’s Spartans, located in Vermont.

Corazzin, 21, was born in Langley and will continue his time on the ice in the U.S.

The last recently-announced change-up to the Aldergrove team comes as rookie player Carson Preston has advanced to the Merritt Centennials with the Junior A – British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL).

Preston, 18, was first signed onto the team for full-time play just before Dec. 1, 2019 – he’d been traded from a Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJL) team, known for his speed and puck skills as a forward.

Preston proved himself early in the year, with a rare Jan. 3 hat trick during a game against the Langley Trappers.

During his brief time with the team – playing 21 regular season games – Preston tallied 15 goals and 10 assists.

Director of hockey operations John Stuart said Preston is a player who is known for his strong character.

“He’s a team-first player that is happier for team success than his own,” Stuart said, “Exactly the type of player the Merritt Centennials are looking for moving forward.”