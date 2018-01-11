Aldergrove Kodiaks’ win puts team back in playoffs: ACTION PHOTOS

The Aldergrove Kodiaks have edged out Mission Outlaws for the fourth place playoffs spot in the Harold Brittain conference after an 11-1 clobbering of the Surrey Knights, Wednesday at Aldergrove Arena.

The Kodiaks and Outlaws both have 27 points but the Kodiaks have two games in hand and the two teams will be battling for that coveted playoffs spot when they meet this Saturday at Mission Rec Centre. The Outlaws also play the North Vancouver Wolf Pack this Friday night in what will be the Outlaws’ 37th game of the season.

The Langley Trappers moved up into third place with 29 points in 35 games after defeating the Outlaws 1-0, also on Wednesday night, at George Preston Rec Centre. Trapper Nicholas Wagner scored the winner with 29 seconds to go in their tilt against the Outlaws, and the Trappers also outshot the Outlaws 39-27.

The Kodiaks have 27 points after 34 games (12-19-1-2), while the Knights are out of contention and in sixth place with only three points in 36 games.

The Kodiaks outshot the Knights 49-16 and scored on one of four power plays while the Knights failed to score on their four power plays.

The Kodiaks were up 5-1 in the first period, with goals by Kodiaks Davin Padgham, Tyler Cannon, Matt Oliver (2) and Dayton Spink and a short-handed goal by Knight Andrew Jesson.

Kodiaks Spink, Padgham and Jakob Ruck (short-handed) scored in the second period.

Third period goals were from Oliver, Kyle Bosko and Arjan Cheema.

Game stars were all Kodiaks: Spink, Cannon and Nate Castonguay.

Kodiak travel to Mission to play the Outlaws on Saturday, Jan. 13, 6:45 p.m. and then host the Richmond Sockeyes on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 7:15 p.m at Aldergrove Area.

The Kodiaks then travel to play the North Vancouver Wolf Pack on Saturday, Jan. 20 and the Grandview Steelers on Sunday, Jan. 21, before hosting the Port Moody Panthers on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 715 p.m. at Aldergrove Arena.

Remaining regular season games are on Jan. 31 vs. Abbotsford Pilots, Feb. 1 vs. Richmond Sockeyes, Feb. 3 vs. Mission Outlaws, Feb. 7 vs. Langley Trappers, and Feb. 8 vs. Surrey Knights.

Three of the Kodiaks will also play for the Harold Brittain conference in the Pacific Junior Hockey League All-Star game against the Tom Shaw conference this Monday, Jan. 15, 7 p.m. at George Preston Rec Centre. Kodiaks Davin Padgham, Kyle Bosko and Matt Oliver will play for the Brittain side.