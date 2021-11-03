Aldergrove Kodiaks wrap up October with a win

Aldergrove Kodiaks wrapped up October with a win away from home, downing the Ridge Meadows Flames, the top-ranked team in Harold Brittain conference of the PJHL.

Kodiaks coach Chris Price called the 5-4 overtime win a “really great game” against a team of “high-end” players.

Playing at Cam Neely Arena on Friday night, Oct. 29, Flames had a 2-0 lead after the first period, but Aldergrove cashed in on two power plays early in the second, and then rode that momentum to a 4-2 lead.

Flames tied it up by the end of the third, but couldn’t keep the Kodiaks at bay in overtime.

READ ALSO: Kodiaks dominate Surrey Knights

Kodiaks forward Kale Taylor scored twice for Aldergrove, once in the first period, then getting the win in overtime after less than a minute of play.

Trevor Baron, Camden Koch and Taylor Chiu rounded out the Kodiaks scoring, all in the second period.

Coach Price said the return of forward Carson Preston has been a big boost.

Preston was released by Merritt Centennials of the BCHL, which Price described as “unfortunate” for the player, but good news for the Kodiaks.

“It was huge for us,” Price commented.

During Preston’s previous tour of duty with the Kodiaks, he put up 15 goals and 10 assists for 25 points in 21 games.

Preston also was a huge factor in the abbreviated playoff run for the Kodiaks, putting up seven goals and six assists in nine games during Aldergrove’s march to the PJHL Championship series against the North Vancouver Wolf Pack before the season was cancelled due to Covid-19.

READ ALSO: Battle of Langley-based teams sees Kodiaks down Trappers

Kodiaks are currently fifth in the seven-team Harold Brittain conference of the PJHL.

Rival Langley Trappers are second.

When the two Langley teams last met, on Trappers home ice at George Preston on Oct. 6, Kodiaks pulled off a 3-1 win.

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, Trappers and Kodiaks will meet again, at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre arena.

Puck drop is 7:15 p.m.

Tickets are at the door, $10 for adults, while seniors and youth are $5.

Masks are mandatory and proof of vaccination is required.