Daryle Redlin’s Van Diemen Formula Continental race car will be racing at Mission this weekend. photo by Brent Martin (martinsactionphotography.smugmug.com)

Aldergrove racer aims for championship

Double-header features Formula Continental this weekend at Mission Raceway

Aldergrove resident Daryle Redlin and his #27 Van Diemen formula continental will be taking on the best American racers along with other B.C. and Alberta racers at the SCCBC-ICSCC double header race weekend at the Mission Raceway Park road course this coming weekend.

Redlin will also be competing in the feature race of the weekend, the second round of the Northwest Formula Continental championship, which will hold two races over the weekend.

Redlin currently sits in sixth place in the SCCBC Formula Continental championship and is hoping for good results to gain some points on championship leader James Nadolny, as well as have a good showing in the feature Northwest Formula Continental races.

