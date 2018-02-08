Aldergrove shoots for playoffs: ACTION PHOTOS

Kodiaks outgun Langley Trappers 7-1 to take two more points

The Aldergrove Kodiaks’ drive for the PJHL Harold Brittain conference playoffs took another uptick Wednesday night after a 7-1 defeat of the Langley Trappers at George Preston Rec Centre.

The win puts the Kodiaks four points ahead of Mission Outlaws, with 35 points after 43 games (16-24-1-2) compared to Mission’s 31 points after 42 games (15-26-0-1).

Aldergrove’s final regular season game is tonight at Surrey Knights in Newton Arena, while Mission hosts the Surrey Knights on Friday and the Ridge Meadows Flames on Saturday in their final two regular season games.

Th Trappers have clinched a playoff spot with 38 points after 43 games putting them solidly in third place behind the Ridge Meadows Flames and Abbotsford Pilots, which are tied at 54 points after 42 games.

The Kodiaks were hungry for the win and it showed on the ice, where they dominated the Trappers. The Kodiaks were up 3-1 in the first period, 6-1 in the second and finished the third with the 7-1 result.

Scoring for Aldergrove were Matt Oliver (2), Clayton Schroeder(2), Tyler Cannon, Kyle Bosko and Lucas Thompson.

Assists came from Nate Castonguay, Oliver, Cannon (3), Arjan Cheema, Mathieu Melanson (2), Ty Pickering, Davin Padgham (3), David Stickney and Bosko.

Trapper Joshua Boelema scored the sole goal for the Trappers in the first period with assist from Hollander Thompson.

The Kodiaks outshot the Trappers 40-27 that night and neither team scored on the power plays, four for Aldergrove and three for Langley.

Game stars were Kodiaks’ Schroeder and Cannon, and Trappers’ Boelema.

 

Previous story
Kelowna Rockets down limping Vancouver Giants
Next story
Langley Rivermen suffer back-to-back lopsided road losses

Just Posted

Aldergrove shoots for playoffs: ACTION PHOTOS

Kodiaks outgun Langley Trappers 7-1 to take two more points

B.C. to increase minimum wage to $15.20/hour in 2021

Premier John Horgan says next increase will come in June

Langley’s Hofer recognized as top high school coach

Carol Hofer led Langley Christian to three consecutive provincial volleyball banners

Illness keeps Giants star from playing in Kelowna last night

The G-Men’s three-game winning streak comes to an end with a 4-1 loss to the Rockets.

Langley wineries respond to Alberta premier’s sour grapes

Winery operators shocked to be caught in the middle of pipeline dispute

VIDEO: Volunteers keep costs down on new Langley interpretive centre

Costs to service the site are expected to push the project over budget.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Victoria harbour, Fraser River are B.C.’s most polluted coastlines: study

Environmental group makes pollution tracker and examine 55 coastal areas

Delta crane fire causes major delays on Highway 91

Highway 91 will likely be between 72 Ave and Nordel Way

Light rail should follow highway widening, Abbotsford mayor says

Braun says Highway 1 must be widened ‘yesterday’

Some cows are sadder than others: UBC study

Researchers say not all cows in the herd are the same

Human remains found in Abbotsford identified as missing woman

Debbie Hycha had last been seen in May 2017

Space heaters likely cause of fatal house fire on Vancouver Island

The male victim was in his late 70’s

Legal marijuana on track for July but getting pot into stores could take longer

Could take three to four months for marijuana to hit store shelves

Most Read