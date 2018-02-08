Aldergrove shoots for playoffs: ACTION PHOTOS

Kodiaks outgun Langley Trappers 7-1 to take two more points

The Aldergrove Kodiaks’ drive for the PJHL Harold Brittain conference playoffs took another uptick Wednesday night after a 7-1 defeat of the Langley Trappers at George Preston Rec Centre.

The win puts the Kodiaks four points ahead of Mission Outlaws, with 35 points after 43 games (16-24-1-2) compared to Mission’s 31 points after 42 games (15-26-0-1).

Aldergrove’s final regular season game is tonight at Surrey Knights in Newton Arena, while Mission hosts the Surrey Knights on Friday and the Ridge Meadows Flames on Saturday in their final two regular season games.

Th Trappers have clinched a playoff spot with 38 points after 43 games putting them solidly in third place behind the Ridge Meadows Flames and Abbotsford Pilots, which are tied at 54 points after 42 games.

The Kodiaks were hungry for the win and it showed on the ice, where they dominated the Trappers. The Kodiaks were up 3-1 in the first period, 6-1 in the second and finished the third with the 7-1 result.

Scoring for Aldergrove were Matt Oliver (2), Clayton Schroeder(2), Tyler Cannon, Kyle Bosko and Lucas Thompson.

Assists came from Nate Castonguay, Oliver, Cannon (3), Arjan Cheema, Mathieu Melanson (2), Ty Pickering, Davin Padgham (3), David Stickney and Bosko.

Trapper Joshua Boelema scored the sole goal for the Trappers in the first period with assist from Hollander Thompson.

The Kodiaks outshot the Trappers 40-27 that night and neither team scored on the power plays, four for Aldergrove and three for Langley.

Game stars were Kodiaks’ Schroeder and Cannon, and Trappers’ Boelema.