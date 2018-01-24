submitted photo: The Aldergrove Intermediate Ice Angels Synchronized Skating Team are seen in the photo skating a fast, powerful program to a haunting Vampire Waltz.

Aldergrove skaters aim for Nationals

The Aldergrove Intermediate Ice Angels Synchronized Skating Team are hoping for a spot on the National Championships.

This group of 14 young ladies represented the Aldergrove Skating Club in Mississauga on January 5-7 at the annual Winterfest Synchronized Skating Competition.

The girls are seen in the photo skating a fast, powerful program to a haunting Vampire Waltz and followed that with the fun song Ballroom Blitz, which got the audience excited.

This team will be also competing in Edmonton on January 25-28 at the Mountain Synchronized Skating Championships in the hopes of securing a spot to move on to Nationals in Oshawa, Ontario in February.

Good luck to the girls.

In relaed news, three girls from Aldergrove Skating Club volunteered at the recent Canadian Tire National Skating Championships that were held at UBC this past January 9-14.

Maddie Wasmuth was a medal presenter, Ava Bush was a flower retriever and Cora-Lee Hagel was a medal presenter as well as an ice patcher.

These girls represented the Aldergrove Skating club with pride and confidence.

Thanks go to the girls for a job well done.

 

submitted photo: From left are Aldergrove Skating Club’s Maddie Wasmuth, Ava Bush and Cora-Lee Hagel.

