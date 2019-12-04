Aldergrove skaters bring heat at Jingle Blades

Head coach of the Aldergrove Skating Club Colleen Laferriere expressed immense pride after seeing many of the club’s athletes score their personal bests at the Jingle Blades competition on Nov. 22 to 24. (Colleen Laferriere/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Skaters from Aldergrove notched some of their personal bests during performances at the annual Jingle Blades competition the weekend of Nov. 22 at Prospera Centre in Chilliwack.

Over the course of the three-day competition several medals were won from proud athletes of the Aldergrove Skating Club, which practices inside the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre rink and is accepting registrations for their winter Learn to Skate Program. Those interested can register at aldergroveskatingclub.com.

Notable accolades achieved by Aldergrove skaters are as follows:

Star 1 Elements competition found Sevia Neufeld at a Silver level rating and Payton Unger and Hayley Otteseon at Bronze level ratings.

Star 2 included Meika Jones at a Silver rating and both Jayden Smith and Ivy Nordell at a Bronze rating.

Star 3 ranked Georgia Phillips at a Silver rating and Haylee Zacharias at a Bronze rating.

In Star 4, Ava Bush took third place.

For Star 6, Cora-Lee Hagel came in an impressive first place.

Star 5 Artistic category saw Haylee Zach snag second place.

In Star 9 Artistic Lexus Lomas took fourth place.

RELATED: Aldergrove synchro skaters go for the gold