Aldergrove skaters head to Calgary

Club travels to first in-person event in 2 years

Following strong performances in a virtual competition, members of the Aldergrove Skate Club were preparing for their first live competition with crowds, in two years. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

On Monday, Feb. 21, Aldergrove Skating Club novice-level skaters held their last home practice at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre rink before heading off to the National Synchronized Skating Championships in Calgary.

They were going up against the best in Canada at the three-day event, set to start on Saturday.

Coach Natasha Klop said it will be their first in-person competition, with an actual audience, in two years.

“Everyone is super excited,” Klop told Black Press Media.

Last month, the Aldergrove club’s juvenile and novice synchro teams placed third and second respectively at the Mountain Regional Championships, a virtual event, in January.

“We skated with absolutely no one [in the stands],” Klop recalled.

Skate Canada president Karen Butcher was also looking forward to having spectators.

“It is incredibly exciting to be in Alberta and to be hosting this event, in-person, and with fans for the first time in two years.”

READ ALSO: Season to start for Aldergrove Skating Club after restructuring around COVID restrictions

Founded in 1974, Aldergrove Skating Club offers a wide range skating programs all year, including learn to skate, synchronized skating, figure skating development and private lessons with certified professional coaches.

READ ALSO: Return to the ice means medals for Langley Skating Club

AldergroveFigure SkatingLangley