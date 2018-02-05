Aldergrove skaters win gold, silver

Four Aldergrove Synchronized Skating teams attended the Mountain Regional Championships in Edmonton on January 26-28.

All teams had fantastic skates coming home with personal best scores.

The Juvenile Icicles team fought hard and came back from a second place finish after the first skate to bring home the gold medal.

The Intermediate team, placing first after the first skate were able to skate a strong second skate and finish with the silver medal. They have qualified to go on and represent the Mountain Region at the National Championship event in Oshawa, Ontario on Feb. 23-25.

Congratulations to all the teams for their hard work and dedication to the sport. Also a thanks go to the parents of these skaters, who support them in their passion for the sport.