Aldergrove Skating Club adds to medal haul

In September, Aldergrove Skating Club will begin it’s 50th year since it was first founded in 1974.

If the last two months of 2022 were any indication, the club can look forward to celebrating their anniversary with even more wins and medals, for all age groups.

Club synchro teams won gold and silver at the 2022 BC/YT Synchro and Adult competition held at South Surrey Arena Dec 10th, and many individual skaters took home gold and silver at the Jingle Blades competition at the Mission Leisure Centre November 24 to 27.

Competing in the Adult Bronze Artistic division at the South Surrey competition, Aldergrove Skate Club’s Linda Maundrell won gold, skating to “Fly Me To The Moon.”

At 80, Maundrell, a former Langley resident who now lives in White Rock, has been a club member since 2005.

“I figure skated as a kid till I was 18,” Maundrell explained.

“Then I didn’t skate for 40 years.”

Returning to skating at 62, Maundrell has since amassed more medals than she can count, including multiple wins at the International Skating Union’s Adult Figure Skating Competition in Germany, where she has competed seven times.

Aldergrove Skating Club Synchro teams also came home from South Surrey with some new neck ornaments, including gold in the Star 4 (Synchro Free Program) by the Snowflakes — the club’s youngest team — and a gold win in the Juvenile Star 6 division by Snow Crystals, as well as a silver for the Novice Icicles.

At the Jingle Blades competition. Charlotte Bush won silver in Star 1, Kali Schram won gold in Star 1, Velvet Roder won gold in Star 1 and Star 2/3 Dance.

Venus Le Tran won silver in Star 2, Georgia Phillips took gold in Star 8/9, Aisley Snelgrove won silver in Star 1 and Star 2/3 Dance, Kate Fox won gold in Star 2, Meika Jones was sixth in Star 9 artistic, Pia Brar won silver in Star 1, and Lola Malhame earned silver in Star 1.

Aldergrove Skating Club athletes will be attending 2023 Mountain Regional Synchronized Skating Championships in Burnaby Jan 20-23rd, aiming to qualify for the 2023 Novice Canadian Championships/ 2023 Skate Canada Cup in Calgary Feb 18-22.

An upcoming big meet for the Aldergrove Skate Club will be the 2023 West Coast Challenge Synchronized and Adult Skating Competition on Saturday, Feb. 11 hosted by the club at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre.

It will be conducted in accordance with the rules as set forth in the current Skate Canada Rulebook.

READ ALSO: Aldergrove’s icicles return from Calgary

Admission is $5 (six and under get in free). Skate Canada members will be admitted free by showing their current membership card.

Aldergrove Skating Club offers a wide range skating programs all year, including learn to skate, synchronized skating, figure skating development and private lessons with certified professional coaches.

For more information about the Aldergrove Skate Club, visit aldergroveskatingclub.com or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AldergroveSkatingClub/ online or email info@aldergroveskatingclub.com.

READ ALSO: Aldergrove Skate Club begins new season

AldergroveFigure Skating