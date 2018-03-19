Aldergrove Snipers ‘good sports’

The Aldergrove Atom C1 Snipers won an achievement banner for good sportsmanship this past 2017-2018 season.

The Pacific Coast Amateur Hockey Association Team Achievement Award is awarded annually to recognize the team in each division judged to have best demonstrated the attributes of sportsmanlike behaviour, fair play both on and off the ice, and cooperation with league officials.

Team players are Karter Wheeler, Gurshaan Bhullar, Kennedy McTaggart, Rylee Hastie, Calvin Hobek, Keith Broten, Carlos Dionisio, Liam Feldman, Calvin Takahashi, Bogdan Mazur, Matthew McCutcheon, Chase Twiss, Landon Oswald, Cameron Stevens and Wyatt Rosenburg. Coaches are Corey Oswald, Darcy Broten, Blair McTaggart and Brad Wheeler.