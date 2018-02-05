Aldergrove soccer boys: ACTION PHOTOS

Some high flying action on the turf this past Saturday as Aldergrove hosted Langley United in U12 Boys Soccer at Aldergrove Athletic Park.
Some high flying action on the turf this past Saturday
Some high flying action on the turf this past Saturday as Aldergrove hosted Langley United in U12 Boys Soccer at Aldergrove Athletic Park.
Synchronized Skating teams attended Mountain Regional Championships
Now late FAME Studio’s Rick Hall watched Karen Lee Batten recorded Sweet Home Alabama in his studio.
Black Press sports-man Kevin Mitchell talks Super Bowl LII
Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.
Laurent Potdevin is also no longer on the Vancouver-based retailer’s board of directors
Mounties happened to be on patrol in the area of the Capilano Road and Marine Drive store
Michelle de Jaray never signed up for Delta’s voluntary water meter program, but can’t get off it
Bertrand Creek Enhancement conservation group keeps active
Health authority says it has immunized more than 14,000 teens in response to outbreak
Synchronized Skating teams attended Mountain Regional Championships
Some high flying action on the turf this past Saturday
Aldergrove and Mission in tight race for PJHL playoff spot
‘Men struggling in new year
South Coast Women’s Hockey League action at LEC
BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.
Team Manitoba’s defeat of Team Wild Card, also from Manitoba, wraps the weeklong event in Penticton