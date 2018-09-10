Aldergrove soccer gets their kicks in

Aldergrove United Soccer Club was back in action this past weekend.
Familiar faces, and some new to the scene, in photos from two of the five games played at home at Aldergrove Athletic Park.
Aldergrove United Soccer Club was back in action this past weekend
Aldergrove United Soccer Club was back in action this past weekend.
Familiar faces, and some new to the scene, in photos from two of the five games played at home at Aldergrove Athletic Park.
Brent Larsen is a local business owner now running for office.
Marrisa Shen was found dead in Central Park in July 2017
Program for newcomers at Muriel Arnason Library in Langley helps adjustment to new life in Canada
His team struggled in pre-season play back home, but defenceman Kaleb Bulych scored for the Canucks.
People gathered to demand enviornmental action and celebrate the halt of the Trans Mountain Pipeline
Aldergrove United Soccer Club was back in action this past weekend
Finance Minister Carole James lowers expectations for UBCM
Receiver fills a need , with veteran receiver Manny Arceneaux out with knee injury
Canadian contingent competes at tournament’s first stop in Suzhou, China
AFRS help woman escape bin on Sunday morning
City complained event had grown to include hundreds of vendors, costs as much as $100,000
Jackson joins George Harvie’s Achieving for Delta slate
Township council candidates spoke in the rain at a neighbourhood gathering in Willoughby Sunday.
West Coast Marine Response deploys skimmer vessel from Prince Rupert
More than 200 athletes dove into Vernon for the sixth annual Paradigm Naturopathic Kids Triathlon
Program for newcomers at Muriel Arnason Library in Langley helps adjustment to new life in Canada
From kids to adults, Aldergrove Skating Club teaches valuable skills on the ice
Marissa Shen was found dead in a Burnaby park last July
Marrisa Shen was found dead in Central Park in July 2017