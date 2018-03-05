Aldergrove soccer girls wrap up season

Very successful 2017-18 soccer season ended under bright skies at Aldergrove Athletic Park

ART BANDENIEKS The Aldergrove Youth Soccer Club’s U12 Girls Avalanche team were the last team to play this past Saturday as the very successful 2017-18 soccer season ended under bright skies at Aldergrove Athletic Park.

The Aldergrove Youth Soccer Club’s U12 Girls Avalanche team were the last team to play this past Saturday as the very successful 2017-18 soccer season ended under bright skies at Aldergrove Athletic Park.

Next year the team moves onto the larger playing field and is hoping that more girls will sign up to help them out.

Registration is available online at www.aldergrovesoccer.com/play.

The fall season runs from September through February for ages 4-17.

A spring season will have younger kids, ages 4-11, playing Monday evenings April through to June.