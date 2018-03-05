ART BANDENIEKS The Aldergrove Youth Soccer Club’s U12 Girls Avalanche team were the last team to play this past Saturday as the very successful 2017-18 soccer season ended under bright skies at Aldergrove Athletic Park.

Aldergrove soccer girls wrap up season

Very successful 2017-18 soccer season ended under bright skies at Aldergrove Athletic Park

The Aldergrove Youth Soccer Club’s U12 Girls Avalanche team were the last team to play this past Saturday as the very successful 2017-18 soccer season ended under bright skies at Aldergrove Athletic Park.

Next year the team moves onto the larger playing field and is hoping that more girls will sign up to help them out.

Registration is available online at www.aldergrovesoccer.com/play.

The fall season runs from September through February for ages 4-17.

A spring season will have younger kids, ages 4-11, playing Monday evenings April through to June.

Previous story
BCHL Today: Alberni Valley Bulldogs on track for first round upset
Next story
Heartbreak for Gators in provincial final

Just Posted

Rivermen find themselves in 0-2 hole

Surrey comes into Langley and wins both games one and two in best-of-seven playoff series

Vancouver Giant Ronning signs with Rangers

The Giants top scorer has inked a three-year deal.

Former Langley midwife shares experience with peers ‘catching babies’ in Ethiopia

Jennica Rawston spent six months in Africa educating her medical counterparts about baby deliveries.

More prize money for Langley youth winning SASSY awards

Deadline to nominate ‘exemplary’ local kids – ages 15 to 21– to be honoured is midnight Friday.

New Langley home construction, design garnering industry attention

Three Langley projects make the shortlist for the Greater Vancouver Home Builders awards.

VIDEO: BC Sportsmen’s Show in Abbotsford

Highlights from the annual show featuring the best in hunting, fishing and boating

Abbotsford family holds fifth annual Children’s Hospital fundraiser

Share a Smile event takes place March 17 in Surrey

President of Canfor departs amid leadership changes

Company says Brett Robinson’s departure is effective Monday

Alberta opposition leader would toll natural gas exports from B.C.

The United Conservative Party leader made the comments to reporters in Vancouver today during a trip to B.C.

Burns Lake reeling after allegations of sexual assault against former mayor

Luke Strimbold abruptly resigned as mayor in 2016, the same year police say allegations of sexual abuse took place

Alberta to fight Burnaby’s appeal of NEB Trans Mountain approval: Notley

NEB had granted Kinder Morgan permission to work on a tunnel entrance in Burnaby

Giants’ Ronning inks with Rangers

Vancouver Giants top offensive weapon signs on with New York Rangers

Safe driver discounts, lending vehicles to young drivers under scrutiny for ICBC

At-fault accident could cost you for 10 years, instead of three

Pressure on Newfoundland to offer more abortion coverage

It is the only province in Canada that does not offer some coverage of Mifegymiso

Most Read