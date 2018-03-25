Aldergrove soccer tournament remembers John Jones

Better weather than last year blessed this year’s Barry Bauder Memorial Soccer Tournament

KURT LANGMANN PHOTOS The Aldergrove United Over-40 men defeated the Langley Players 2-0 at the Barry Bauder Memorial Soccer Tournament Sunday.

Better weather than last year blessed this year’s Barry Bauder Memorial Soccer Tournament, but there was a very important element of the Aldergrove United Soccer Club who missed this year’s event.

John Jones, 68, a long-serving Aldergrove community member, passed away suddenly from a brain hemorrhage at his home Friday evening.

The soccer tournament participants, which included 14 adult male and female teams from the area, held a moment of silence for Jones at the Aldergrove Athletic Park on Sunday afternoon.

It was a fitting location, as Jones had been a key player and supporter of the Aldergrove United Soccer Club and Aldergrove Athetic Park over the years. Jones had raised his family in Aldergrove as well as co-founded Gemco Construction here.

As a major contractor Gemco has installed infrastructure for large projects all over the province, and thanks to Jones, Gemco installed major services at Aldergrove Athletic Park at cost to help make the community project affordable for the Township of Langley and all the donors.

The park is today the envy of surrounding communities, and provides excellent facilities for amateur soccer, baseball and other sports.