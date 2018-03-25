KURT LANGMANN PHOTOS The Aldergrove United Over-40 men defeated the Langley Players 2-0 at the Barry Bauder Memorial Soccer Tournament Sunday.

Aldergrove soccer tournament remembers John Jones

Better weather than last year blessed this year’s Barry Bauder Memorial Soccer Tournament

Better weather than last year blessed this year’s Barry Bauder Memorial Soccer Tournament, but there was a very important element of the Aldergrove United Soccer Club who missed this year’s event.

John Jones, 68, a long-serving Aldergrove community member, passed away suddenly from a brain hemorrhage at his home Friday evening.

The soccer tournament participants, which included 14 adult male and female teams from the area, held a moment of silence for Jones at the Aldergrove Athletic Park on Sunday afternoon.

It was a fitting location, as Jones had been a key player and supporter of the Aldergrove United Soccer Club and Aldergrove Athetic Park over the years. Jones had raised his family in Aldergrove as well as co-founded Gemco Construction here.

As a major contractor Gemco has installed infrastructure for large projects all over the province, and thanks to Jones, Gemco installed major services at Aldergrove Athletic Park at cost to help make the community project affordable for the Township of Langley and all the donors.

The park is today the envy of surrounding communities, and provides excellent facilities for amateur soccer, baseball and other sports.

 

KURT LANGMANN PHOTOS The Aldergrove United Soccer Club women played in the Barry Bauder Tournament over the weekend.

Previous story
Langley lacrosse team pulls out victory in Colorado

Just Posted

VIDEO: Rollover crash in Langley

Vehicle occupants taken to hospital

Langley lacrosse team pulls out victory in Colorado

Vancouver Stealth return home to play at Langley Events Centre, after a 13-12 triumph in the U.S.

Photos: W.C. Blair pool is back, and it was missed

Swimmers give the renovations at the Langley facility a thumbs-up

Giants bring their playoff battle home to Langley after a defeat Saturday

The Langley-based hockey team fell 5-4 to Victoria Royals in game 2, after a 2-1 victory on Friday.

LETTER: Actions speak louder than words when it comes to caring for veterans

Veteran minister defends governments efforts to support Canadian vets.

VIDEO: Horseshoers battle for national spot in farrier championship

The Canadian horseshoeing main event was held in Chilliwack this weekend

Man found dead in Revelstoke linked to Calgary homicide

Mohammadali Darabi was pulled over on Victoria Road last fall and died on-scene

Earth Hour sees declining participation, uptick in power usage in B.C.

Province used 0.2 per cent more power during the event

Two Burnaby teens face drug trafficking charges after fatal overdoses

Saskatoon Police say fentanyl-laced cocaine is causing more and more deaths

Transit Police seek suspects after violent assault on Surrey bus

A woman was left with a broken arm, a cracked sternum and minor head trauma

Michael Buble gets Juno Awards show underway tonight in Vancouver

Show will feature a posthumous tribute to Gord Downie

B.C. VIEWS: Premier John Horgan sees the light on LNG tax incentives

B.C.’s latest climate targets impossible, but that’s nothing new

Anti-pipeline protesters continue demonstrations at Burnaby terminal

172 people have been arrested this week

Gord Downie and Diana Krall win two awards each at non-televised Juno gala

Pipelines, anti-gun protests and more political issues took the spotlight

Most Read