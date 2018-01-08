Aldergrove soccer tournament returns in March

2018 Barry Bauder Spring Fling soccer tournament on the weekend of March 24-25

Aldergrove United Soccer Club is hosting the 2018 Barry Bauder Spring Fling soccer tournament on the weekend of March 24-25 at Aldergrove Athletic Park.

The popular, annual tournament will feature Over 60s Divisions, Men’s Over 40s, Men’s Over 50s, Men’s Over 60s, Open Rec, 7V7, Women’s Open Recreational, Women’s Open Competitive and Women’s Classics.

About 50 teams from around the region attend this tournament every year.

All games will be played at Aldergrove Athletic Park, and beer gardens and concession will be open.

Details and registration forms will be posted on the club’s website as they are confirmed: http://www.aldergroveunitedsoccer.com/

