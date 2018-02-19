Aldergrove U18 soccer boys keep on win streak

Aldergrove’s boys prevailed in this game and have a 8 win, 1 tie and 2 loss record

ART BANDENIEKS PHOTO This past Saturday Aldergrove’s U18 boys hosted Chilliwack FC in cool and very windy conditions, as the current soccer season is quickly winding down to an end and soccer cup action begins. Aldergrove’s boys prevailed in this game and have a 8 win, 1 tie and 2 loss record as a result.

