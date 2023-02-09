Aldergrove’s Anthony Muller, a 6’4” outside hitter who helped lead Langley Christian School to the AA Provincial Championship in December, has signed with the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades men’s volleyball team. (UFV)

Aldergrove’s Anthony Muller, a 6’4” outside hitter who helped lead Langley Christian School to the AA Provincial Championship in December, has signed with the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades men’s volleyball team. (UFV)

Aldergrove volleyball standout Anthony Muller to play for UFV Cascades

University announces signing

A standout Langley Christian School (LCS) volleyball player has signed with the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades men’s volleyball team.

Aldergrove’s Anthony Muller, a 6’4” outside hitter, helped lead his LCS squad to the AA Provincial Championship banner this past December, where he recorded the deciding kill in the final.

Muller was named a second team all-star for his efforts.

UFV made the announcement Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Head coach Nathan Bennett welcomed the Muller signing in advance of the 2023-2024 season.

“I am very happy to announce that Anthony will be joining our program at UFV” Bennett stated.

“He has been a solid player for both Langley Christian School and Fraser Valley Volleyball Club. Anthony brings with him a quality skill set for the outside hitter position, as well as the characteristics to be an excellent teammate.”

“I am very happy that we will be a part of Anthony’s journey throughout his student-athlete career.”

Muller said he chose UFV “because of its up-and-coming volleyball team and the wide number of courses that I can take. It’s also close to home so I can still see all of my friends and family”.

READ MORE: After three silvers, Langley Christian Lightning wins gold at provincials

At the AA Provincial Championship, which ran Nov. 30 – Dec. 3, at Pacific Christian School in Victoria, the gold medal match pitted the LCS Lightning against MEI, a back-and-forth test with LCS winning the first two sets and MEI climbing back to take sets three and four.

The final championship point saw Zach Hofer’s serve returned with a free ball, Elijah Lindberg passing to Willem Van Huizen, who passed to Anthony Muller, for the match point winning the provincial championship and one more banner to finish off a record-breaking season in which the senior boys won four major tournaments.

READ ALSO: Langley student-athletes cited at University of the Fraser Valley

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveLangleyUFV CascadesVolleyball

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
AP source: Brooklyn Nets trading Kevin Durant to Suns
Next story
Five members of Fraser Valley Water Polo club named to national teams

Just Posted

Langley would be spread across three federal ridings in a redistribution plan tabled with the House of Commons this week. (Federal Electoral Districts Redistribution 2022)
Langley to be divided into three ridings federally under new scheme

Aldergrove’s Anthony Muller, a 6’4” outside hitter who helped lead Langley Christian School to the AA Provincial Championship in December, has signed with the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades men’s volleyball team. (UFV)
Aldergrove volleyball standout Anthony Muller to play for UFV Cascades

Highlight, a new disinfectant wipe system, has been implemented by Langley Memorial Hospital and other hospitals within the Fraser Health region to reduce the risk of infections. Staff here can be seen using the blue coloured wipes, which fade to clear if cleaning is thorough. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley Memorial Hospital implements Highlight, a new disinfectant wipe system

The Township of Langley Civic Facility. (Langley Advance Times files)
Housing for battered women could be built into Langley Township firehalls

Pop-up banner image