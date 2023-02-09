Aldergrove volleyball standout Anthony Muller to play for UFV Cascades

Aldergrove’s Anthony Muller, a 6’4” outside hitter who helped lead Langley Christian School to the AA Provincial Championship in December, has signed with the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades men’s volleyball team. (UFV)

A standout Langley Christian School (LCS) volleyball player has signed with the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades men’s volleyball team.

Aldergrove’s Anthony Muller, a 6’4” outside hitter, helped lead his LCS squad to the AA Provincial Championship banner this past December, where he recorded the deciding kill in the final.

Muller was named a second team all-star for his efforts.

UFV made the announcement Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Head coach Nathan Bennett welcomed the Muller signing in advance of the 2023-2024 season.

“I am very happy to announce that Anthony will be joining our program at UFV” Bennett stated.

“He has been a solid player for both Langley Christian School and Fraser Valley Volleyball Club. Anthony brings with him a quality skill set for the outside hitter position, as well as the characteristics to be an excellent teammate.”

“I am very happy that we will be a part of Anthony’s journey throughout his student-athlete career.”

Muller said he chose UFV “because of its up-and-coming volleyball team and the wide number of courses that I can take. It’s also close to home so I can still see all of my friends and family”.

READ MORE: After three silvers, Langley Christian Lightning wins gold at provincials

At the AA Provincial Championship, which ran Nov. 30 – Dec. 3, at Pacific Christian School in Victoria, the gold medal match pitted the LCS Lightning against MEI, a back-and-forth test with LCS winning the first two sets and MEI climbing back to take sets three and four.

The final championship point saw Zach Hofer’s serve returned with a free ball, Elijah Lindberg passing to Willem Van Huizen, who passed to Anthony Muller, for the match point winning the provincial championship and one more banner to finish off a record-breaking season in which the senior boys won four major tournaments.

READ ALSO: Langley student-athletes cited at University of the Fraser Valley

AldergroveLangleyUFV CascadesVolleyball