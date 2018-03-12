Aldergrove Wolfpack wins the gold

The Aldergrove Wolfpack Peewee C2 won gold in the Winfield Peewee tournament this past weekend.

The Aldergrove Wolfpack Peewee C2 won gold in the Winfield Peewee tournament this past weekend.

They went undefeated in the tournament and won 4-3 in a very tight final game against Salmon Arm.

Wolfpack players are Max Takahashi, Lucas Kawamoto, Riley Duncan, Brayden Bettanin, Linden Hastie, Jack MacGregor, Trayton Watson, Harshawn Deol, Colby Matheson, Johnny McFarland, Nicholas Wenlock, Darian Hunt, Abbott Scheffel, Parker Linton and Tanner Welton. Coaches are Jack MacGregor, Jeff Watson, Bob Matheson and Jeff Kawamoto.

