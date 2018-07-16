Aldergrove Youth Soccer registration underway

Kids from U11 to U18 need to register so that teams can be formed, games organized

The Spring Soccer League has finished up another season for the Aldergrove Youth Soccer Club after nine weeks of Monday night soccer action for kids as young as 4 and 5.

The end of Spring League coincides with the fast approaching deadline for Fall Soccer. Kids from U11 to U18 need to register as soon as possible so that teams can be formed and games organized for the fall season that goes from early September to mid-March. Aldergrove has been a soccer friendly place for many decades and has consistently seen very successful seasons of both competitive and recreational soccer of all ages.

See website for registration information: http://www.aldergrovesoccer.com/

 

