Aldergrove’s Amy Potomak signs with Trinity Western University Spartans

Aldergrove’s Amy Potomak will play for Langley’s Trinity Western University Spartans.

The announcement, made Friday, April 8, means the five-foot-nine forward will be spending some of her practice and playing time under the guidance of older sister Sarah, who is assistant coach of the TWU women’s hockey team, under head coach Jean LaForest.

“So much excites me about coming to Trinity Western,” Amy enthused.

” It’s a newer program and they’ve already built such an awesome team. I’m just excited to join the team and to play for Jean and Sarah, who are both very good coaches. It’s actually really exciting to have the opportunity to help shape a team and a culture and just help build it moving forward. It’s a unique experience to get to be part of that process.

She said her older sister has “been my little coach our whole lives, giving me tidbits of information and advice when we’re on the ice. This is definitely going to be a unique experience, going from playing together to her coaching me, but I’m really excited to learn from her.”

She is also looking forward to playing at home.

“It’s very exciting for me to think that my family will now be able to regularly come to games.”

Amy, 22, followed her older sister’s early path, going from Aldergrove Minor Hockey to the Burnaby Winter Club, and then to the Pursuit of Excellence Hockey Academy in Kelowna.

Her CV includes earning silver with Pursuit of Excellence at the 2014 World Sport School Challenge and being named to the tournament all-star team after taking home bronze in 2013.

The five-foot-nine forward also captained Team B.C. at the under-18 national championships in 2015, earning the tournament’s most valuable player award.

She also helped Canada to a silver medal at the 2016 IIHF women’s world championships.

As a University of Minnesota player, Potomak was named WCHA (Western Collegiate Hockey Association) All-Academic Team and Academic All-Big Ten honoree for two years running.

Head coach LaForest predicts Amy will have a “significant impact.”

” She’s a player who will elevate our on-ice performance and support the development of her teammates,” LaForest commented.

“Equally as important will be her influence in our locker room. Amy will be a leader in our program. Her character and experience will further the development of our team culture.”

He expects Potomak will speed the TWU hockey program though its current development phase.

“I view Amy as an integral player whose impact will allow us to achieve our vision of becoming a premier program within the Canada West conference.”

