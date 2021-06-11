Blading for bees, led by Aldergrove resident Zach Choboter, headed through B.C and reached the Alberta border on June 8. (Special to The Star)

Blading for bees, led by Aldergrove resident Zach Choboter, headed through B.C and reached the Alberta border on June 8. (Special to The Star)

Aldergrove’s bee blader crosses the prairies

Zach Choboter has rollerbladed from Whistler to Alberta in two weeks

Aldergrove’s Zach Choboter is making his way through the prairies on rollerblades after departing Olympic Plaza in Whistler on May 25.

The mountainous two weeks to Alberta were part of the first leg of 9,000 kilometers the activist is undertaking to raise awareness for bees.

Covering 100 to 120 kilometers every day, Choboter has set aside two-and-a-half months to get to St. John’s, Newfoundland; he hopes to have set a new Guinness World Record for longest journey on roller blades.

The team – Blading For Bees – are stopping in various communities and eventually establishing and educational non-profit upon their return.

READ MORE: Bee blader begins cross country journey with stop in hometown – Aldergrove

“Had myself a time heading through Rogers Pass and Glacier National Park,” Choboter assured. “Saw six bears with one close encounter – we startled each other coming over the pass.”

As of Friday, June 11, he has travelled more than 1,500 kilometers and in central Alberta just northeast of Calgary.

People can visit www.bladingforbees.com and follow the journey at www.facebook.com/bladingforbees for updates.

Everyone can track Choboter’s progress on an interactive map at bladingforbees.com/where-is-zach-now.

