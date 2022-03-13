Aldergrove’s icicles return from Calgary

Coach is ‘super proud’ of team performance at their first in-person competition in two years

Held Feb. 25 – 27, the National Synchronized Skating Championships in Calgary were the first in-person competition in two years for Aldergrove’s Icicles synchronised skating team. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

They may not be coming home with medals, but the National Synchronized Skating Championships in Calgary were still a great experience for Aldergrove’s Icicles skating team, coach Natasha Klop said.

“Novice is a very competitive category. They had two great skates,” Klop told the Langley Advance Times.

“I’m super proud of them. They had an amazing time.”

Held Feb. 25 – 27, it was the first in-person competition for the Aldergrove Skating Club novice-level skaters, with an actual audience, in two years.

Klop described the Icicles as a “new” team, with skaters ranging in age from 10 to 15.

“The average age is 13,” Klop noted.

In January, the Aldergrove club’s juvenile and novice synchro teams placed third and second respectively at the Mountain Regional Championships, skating “with absolutely no one [in the stands],” Klop recalled.

Up next, the 2022 BC/YK section regional synchronized skating competition, this weekend.

The event was supposed to take place in December, but had to be postponed, Klop noted.

It will be the last competition of the year for the club, which will spend the next few months preparing for the next competition season.

“They’ll keep practicing,” Klop said.

Founded in 1974, Aldergrove Skating Club offers a wide range skating programs all year, including learn to skate, synchronized skating, figure skating development and private lessons with certified professional coaches.

