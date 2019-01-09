Toronto Blue Jays legend Roberto Alomar comes to the Fraser Valley for fundraising event next month. (Canadian Press)

Alomar coming to the Fraser Valley

Blue Jays legend named special guest for fundraiser

Baseball Hall of Famer and Toronto Blue Jays legend Roberto Alomar is coming to the Fraser Valley next month.

Alomar is set to be the special guest for the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades baseball program and the Fraser Valley Baseball Academy’s fundraising gala, which occurs at the Cascades Casino in Langley on Feb. 2.

An Evening with Roberto Alomar will feature a dinner, entertainment, silent and live door prizes and the chance for audience members to participate in a question and answer session with the former second baseman.

Alomar starred for the Blue Jays for five seasons, and also spent time in big leagues with the San Diego Padres, Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Indians, New York Mets, Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks.

He’s regarded as one of the best-ever second baseman, earning the most Gold Gloves (10) by anyone at that position. He was named an all-star 12 times and also was warded four Silver Slugger Awards.

Alomar was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his second year of eligibility in 2011. He was the first player to be inducted as a Blue Jays player. He was a key player on Blue Jays championship teams in 1992 and 1993, and has also had his number 12 retired by the club.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m., and is hosted by the voice of the Vancouver Canadians Rob Fai.

A special early bird rate of $125 per ticket or a table of 10 for $1250 is available until Thursday, with regular prices of $150 per ticket and $1500 per table starting on Friday.

The fundraiser will aid the academy and the program with equipment and travel costs for 2019.

For more information on tickets, contact Sanda King at 604-614-6497 or email her at sandak@ufvbaseball.ca.

Previous story
Russia says ‘understanding’ reached on doping data for WADA

Just Posted

Langley mother charged with killing seven-year-old daughter back in court

Keryann Lewis facing trial for death of Aaliyah Rosa

VIDEO: Langley candy makers living the sweet life

After years of running a confectionery cafe and cafe, Milseán owners take on new adventures

‘The show must go on’ comes into play for Langley community theatre group

Reginald Pillay had a role in Half Life until getting into a car accident before opening night.

Langley campaign to ban smoking in multi-unit residential buildings bound for legislature

Online petition nears 14,000 while ‘paper-based’ version required by province tops 700

Campaign to recall Speaker Darryl Plecas launched in Langley

Organizers plan to begin collecting signatures in February, website says

‘Welcome to battleground B.C.’: Hundreds rally against LNG pipeline

Vancouver’s downtown was packed with Indigenous people and environmental activists

Man steals elderly Chilliwack couple’s car as husband helps wife into wheelchair

Gent came running into the ER angry that his vehicle was stolen, witness said

Alomar coming to the Fraser Valley

Blue Jays legend named special guest for fundraiser

Third B.C. city bans clothing donation bins after recent deaths

Richmond joins West Vancouver and Burnaby

Date set for byelection in hotly-contested Burnaby-South riding

Move comes after criticism of Justin Trudeau that he left the seat open too long

Man wanted in B.C. hotel stabbing arrested in Ontario

Malcolm Drydgen charged with aggravated after stabbing at Sheraton hotel in Surrey last June

Trump pleads on TV for wall funding to fix border ‘crisis’

Trump called on Democrats saying it was “immoral” for “politicians to do nothing”

Average price of cannabis in Canada goes up 17% post-legalization

Legal pot continues to cost more than illegally source cannabis

Bank of Canada holds interest rate, views oil slump as temporary soft patch

The bank is now projecting growth to be just 1.7 per cent in 2019, down from its October forecast of 2.1 per cent

Most Read