Alomar coming to the Fraser Valley

Toronto Blue Jays legend Roberto Alomar comes to the Fraser Valley for fundraising event next month. (Canadian Press)

Baseball Hall of Famer and Toronto Blue Jays legend Roberto Alomar is coming to the Fraser Valley next month.

Alomar is set to be the special guest for the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades baseball program and the Fraser Valley Baseball Academy’s fundraising gala, which occurs at the Cascades Casino in Langley on Feb. 2.

An Evening with Roberto Alomar will feature a dinner, entertainment, silent and live door prizes and the chance for audience members to participate in a question and answer session with the former second baseman.

Alomar starred for the Blue Jays for five seasons, and also spent time in big leagues with the San Diego Padres, Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Indians, New York Mets, Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks.

He’s regarded as one of the best-ever second baseman, earning the most Gold Gloves (10) by anyone at that position. He was named an all-star 12 times and also was warded four Silver Slugger Awards.

Alomar was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his second year of eligibility in 2011. He was the first player to be inducted as a Blue Jays player. He was a key player on Blue Jays championship teams in 1992 and 1993, and has also had his number 12 retired by the club.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m., and is hosted by the voice of the Vancouver Canadians Rob Fai.

A special early bird rate of $125 per ticket or a table of 10 for $1250 is available until Thursday, with regular prices of $150 per ticket and $1500 per table starting on Friday.

The fundraiser will aid the academy and the program with equipment and travel costs for 2019.

For more information on tickets, contact Sanda King at 604-614-6497 or email her at sandak@ufvbaseball.ca.