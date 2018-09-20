Vancouver Giants assistant general manager Peter Toigo announced that Spice Radio will be an alternate when Sportsnet can’t broadcast their games. (Langley Advance files)

Alternative radio station found for play-by-play of Giants games

Spice Radio steps in to broadcast the Langley-based hockey team’s games, when Sportnet cannot.

Vancouver Canucks trump the Langley-based Vancouver Giants – when it comes to broacast time.

But an alternative has been found to bring play-by-play coverage of the G-Men games to radio, when the Giants and Canuck matchups conflict.

The Giants and Sportsnet 650 announced today that they have partnered with Spice Radio AM 1200 and ITMB Productions to ensure that all regular season and playoff games are made available on live radio in the Lower Mainland.

On nights when the G-Men and Canucks are both playing, Sportsnet 650’s Giants broadcasts will be available live on Spice Radio AM 1200 and online, announced Peter Toigo, the Giants vice-president of operation and assistant general manager.

“It was important to us to provide our fan-base with the most exposure possible to our games and our brand,” Toigo said. “We are excited that Spice Radio AM 1200 has joined forces with Sportsnet 650 and the Vancouver Giants to make this a reality.”

Spice Radio AM 1200 is a multi-cultural radio station that caters to the South Asian community.

“The Vancouver Giants are one of Canada’s most successful junior hockey franchises and we are looking forward to showcasing their high-calibre, world-class hockey on Spice Radio,” said Spice Radio’s general manager and program director Sudhir Datta.

“This is a first for the Lower Mainland and we are committed to providing extensive promotion and coverage of the Vancouver Giants via our radio, video, and social media platforms.”

Spice’s first live Vancouver Giants broadcast will take place on Saturday, Sept. 22 when the Vancouver Giants visit the Everett Silvertips.

Games carried on Spice Radio will include pre-game, in-game, and post-game coverage courtesy of the Giants broadcast team of Dan O’Connor, Bill Wilms, and Dave Sheldon. There will be a minimum of 18 games broadcast on Spice’s AM 1200.

Launched in 2017, Sportsnet 650 is Vancouver’s radio home of hockey and the primary broadcast rights holder of the Vancouver Giants.

