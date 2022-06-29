An end-of-season medal haul by Langley swimmers

LOSC member Samantha Burwell won silver in the 1500m freestyle at the BC Summer Divisional Swim Meet held in Chilliwack June 24th – 26th. (Special to Langleuy Advance Times) LOSC member Alyssa Beaulieu won a silver medal in the 50m breaststroke at the BC Summer Divisional Swim Meet held in Chilliwack June 24th – 26th. (Special to Langleuy Advance Times) 12 Langley Olympians Swim Club swimmers attended the BC Summer Divisional Swim Meet held at the Chilliwack Landing Leisure Centre from Friday June 24th – 26th. (Special to Langley Advance Times) 12 Langley Olympians Swim Club swimmers attended the BC Summer Divisional Swim Meet held at the Chilliwack Landing Leisure Centre from Friday June 24th – 26th. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

It was a good way to end a season.

For 12 Langley Olympians Swim Club (LOSC) swimmers, the BC Summer Divisional Swim Meet was an opportunity to compete against 330 swimmers who had achieved their divisional standard times from across the Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island.

Held at the Chilliwack Landing Leisure Centre from Friday June 24 – 26, the event saw LOSC members medal in three events.

LOSC member Keith Vermeulen won bronze in the 50m backstroke at the BC Summer Divisional Swim Meet held in Chilliwack June 24th – 26th. (Special to Langleuy Advance Times)

Alyssa Beaulieu, competing in the under-12 category, won a silver medal in the 50m breaststroke. She also placed fifth in the 100m breaststroke with a best time of 1:28.18.

Samantha Burwell, 15, won a silver medal in the 1500m freestyle and also placed seventh in the 400m freestyle.

Keith Vermeulen, 18, won bronze Medal in the 50m backstroke and also placed fifth in the 100m backstroke.

READ ALSO: Swimming records fall at provincials for Langley athletes

Kody Suen, 15, finished sixth in the 400m individual medley and seventh in the 200m butterfly, Kay Suen, 15, placed fifth in the 400m individual medley, Olivia Losacco, 14, was fifth in the 50m backstroke, Timofei Komarov, 17, finished eighth in the 50m butterfly, and Gui Ernani Dwyer, 13, swam 100 per cent best times in all events.

For most of the swimmers, the 2022 BC Summer Divisional Swim Meet was the last swim meet of the 2021 – 2022 swim season.

LOSC will be offering July swimming at the Walnut Grove Pool.

Registration for the club is ongoing. Call 604-532-5257, email laoscadmin@telus.net or visit their website at www.langleyolympians.com for more details.

