An opportunity to try out ball hockey

Two opportunities to try out one of the fastest growing sports in the Lower Mainland are being hosted at Langley’s George Preston Sport Box on Saturday, Jan. 21, by the Langley-based Valley Ball Hockey Association, with Surrey Minor Ball Hockey Association.

An all-ages girls-only try-it session with female coaches and mentors will run at George Preston, 20699 42nd Ave. from 1 — 2 p.m. and a co-ed session is scheduled from 2:30 — 3:30 p.m.

Participants are asked to bring a CSA approved helmet with a cage, hockey gloves and a stick. Knee pads and shin guards are recommended, as well as soft elbow pads.

“We will have a limited amount of equipment available for use on a first come first served basis,” the notice said.

Both events are free of charge.

Email managers@vbha.com to register.

Langley-based Valley Ball Hockey Association (VBHA) was incorporated as a not-for-profit society in 1996 and has been operating for over 30 years in the Fraser Valley, with approximately 1,200 players and 75 teams.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. VHBA will be accepting “gently used” player and goalie gear that can be recycled at George Preston.

“If you have equipment that is too small, or no longer needed, we would love to help find it a new home!” the notice said.

Since it started in 2018, the annual event has provided gear for families with tight budgets.

All equipment is carefully inspected to make sure it is up to standard before being offered to players.

